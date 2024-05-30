By the side of the B1217, taking you from Lotherton Hall to Towton, close by, if you are coming from Aberford, the Crooked Billet has established a solid reputation since Laura took it over in 2013.

From the pub you can see the Cock Beck, the stream that’s said to have run with blood during and after the Battle of Towton (Wars of the Roses) in March 1461 when more than 20,000 were killed, the worst casualty rate in an English battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond the stream, you’ll find the 14th century St Mary’s Church, Lead, one of the smallest chapels in the UK.

The Crooked Billet

Surrounded by fields, the pub is well-known for its food, portions and particularly for the huge size of its Yorkshire puddings, prepared by head chef Scott Clarke, one of 40 full-time and part-time staff.

The pub’s Great Yorkshire Pudding lives up to its name-10 inches in length, eight inches wide and four inches in depth-a meal in itself-but on top of that you can have a meat filling, so for £22, you can start with a Yorkshire pudding (normal size) and gravy, followed by a giant one and, finally, a Yorkshire pudding dessert with ice cream.

However, Laura, whose pub serves 1,500 meals a week and can accommodate 70 diners inside and another 70 outside, offers a meal that’s even bigger-the Ultimate Yorkshire Pudding Challenge – three gigantic courses for £33.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most customers, though, are happy to enjoy sensible helpings at reasonable prices, so a mum and dad with two children, each having two courses, would cost between £75 and £80 with drinks.

Open for breakfast, and coffee and cake, if you want a history lesson about the Battle of Towton, several explanatory pictures are in the bar of the pub which has grown from serving 60 lunches on a Sunday in 2013 to 300 plus today.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5