Cucina Sky Lounge owners announce opening of new restaurant and cafe-bar in Barnsley's town centre

The Salt House is operated by the True Independent Group, who also run Cucina Sky Lounge in Market Kitchen.

Located on the northern border of The Glass Works Square just off Eldon Street, The Salt House will sit alongside Superbowl UK, Nando’s and the soon-to-open Fridays restaurant, with an outdoor seating area filtering out into the square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day to night venue will feature a large centerpiece island bar, an open theatre kitchen, private dining booths and a VIP DJ area, all split across two floors.

Cucina Sky Lounge is True Independent's first Barnsley venue

Mat Crisp, managing director of True Independent Group,said: “The Salt House will be Barnsley’s newest immersive bar and restaurant experience, combining creative cocktails with delicious dishes from some of the region’s most talented chefs.

“Our cocktail mixologists cover all the classics, while our House Signatures focus on tequila, which are served alongside infused salts that are designed to complement our food menu as well.

“Sharing, socialising and experiences will be at the heart of everything we do.

“The venue is perfect for gathering round a table to share food and after-work drinks, enjoying a stylish date, or dancing the night away with friends.

“There’s going to be no expense spared on the venue and we can’t wait to open our doors to the public this summer.”

The True Independent Group also has plans to open a second venue in The Glass Works this summer - Black + White, named after its monochrome interior, will be located alongside Coffee Boy with its entrance on May Day Green.