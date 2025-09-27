The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re anything like me (and most of the people I know, come to that) then you have a perpetual interest in which local classic cuisine restaurants are in form at any given time.

“Which is the best Chinese?” is a regularly repeated, oft-heard phrase, as is “where’s the best Italian at the minute?”

You know the desire for a certain cuisine could hit you any time, so having a perma-carousel of culinary recommendations mentally stored ensures society functions at a constant level of acceptableness.

Curryish in Hull has only been open for four months - but it's already getting rave reviews

Imagine if you had a sudden craving for pork gyoza and can’t immediately find anyone to recommend a decent place to source them. Your day would be ruined.

Multiply this across all cuisines and the entire population and the possibility of resultant societal collapse suddenly doesn’t seem quite so far-fetched.

Perhaps king of this kind of constantly sought guidance loop is the curry house.

“What’s the best Indian in town?” is asked whenever you fancy a Friday night takeaway or options for somewhere to go after drinks on a Saturday.

Fuchka with pani puri at Curryish

Everyone has an innate need to know where to head for that curry/pizza/chow mein hit. To save you having to ask, I can now report that claiming the current curry crown in Hull is the aptly named Curryish.

In fact, so dissatisfied with the abject curry offerings available in Hull was co-owner and manager of Curryish, Mahmudul Hasan, that he found himself having to travel to Bradford and Leeds just to source a satisfactory plateful of grub.

He is studying his PhD in supply chain management at Hull Uni and when he mentioned his weekly West Yorkshire culinary sojourns to his course supervisor Dr Mamoon Bashir, they determined to cut down on time spent travelling the M62 by opening their very own curry house.

Taking a huge financial risk simply to secure an acceptable supply of nearby curry may seem like an over-the-top solution to a relatively minor issue, but their scheme is paying off handsomely.

Hyderabadi dum biryani

Open since the spring, Curryish is benefitting from their joint knowledge of Indian cuisine (Mahmudul’s family runs curry houses in Bradford which is currently hosting the World Curry Festival) and their doctorate-level supply chain management skills.

Bucking the overall trend, the restaurant is flourishing and, having eaten there last week, I can completely understand why.

Curryish offers solid, traditional Indian food with a few very welcome unfamiliar dishes and a couple of superficial but delightful innovations. The first of which is an illuminated menu.

When you’re first handed the menu, all you think is that it’s heavy and thick. When you open it up, the words come alive as the text is backlit by a large LED.

The trick is repeated throughout the four-page book and so you will likely (as we did) spend the entire length of the pickle tray discussing the illumine book of wonder rather than selecting any actual dishes from it.

The food, when you finally get it picked, is great.

As well as the aforementioned pickle tray, we tried starters of lamb chops (marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in a tandoor – delicious) and what I consider the best starter currently on offer in the East Riding – fuchka.

Also known by several other names (pani puri, phuska, batashe, golgappa and so on), what is served is five hollow, deep fried, breaded balls with their tops sliced off, boiled egg-style.

The inside is then filled with chickpeas, red onion, potato, herbs and spices and then the balls are each balanced on top of shot glasses holding a sweet, savoury syrupy concoction.

Although a popular street food in India, I’d never had any such thing before and had to be trained to pour the liquid into the golf ball-sized spheres before popping the whole thing into my mouth and being immediately transported into some sort of food-based utopic daze.

Rarely are you hit by around a dozen different – but highly distinct – flavours at once. Everything goes off in every direction at once. It’s overpowering and amazing and by far the best thing I’ve tasted all year.

Possibly the best I’ve experienced in my entire adult life.

It’s an indescribable gobful of utter delight and I recommend you stop reading this review immediately to seek out the nearest vendor of fuchka you can find. Even if this means walking to Uttar Pradesh in your bare feet.

You’d think mains would be a let-down following that unanticipated mouthgasm, but they were very nearly as good.

Out came a highly passable Hyderabadi dum biryani, cooked – by the look of it anyway – in the pot in which it was served and garnished with pomegranate seeds and herbs and other assorted niceness.

We also had the usual naans and chapattis as well as some solid sides of matar paneer and aloo gobi. The star of the second half of the meal, though, was my chatgaya kala bhuna.

A speciality, apparently, of Chittagong, it featured incredibly tender chunks of beef served in the darkest, richest, sweetest, smokiest, caramelised onion sauce that is so black, light struggled to escape its surface.

I may be forced to visit Chittagong myself to discover if the Hull version is as good as the original.

Curryish seems incapable of offering food anything other than fabulous.

So there it is, both my current recommendation for best curry house in Hull and best starter of the Millennium.

Not bad going for two first-time restaurateurs and their fledgling four-month old business.

If attendance continues to increase at the current rate, it really can’t be too long before their little 28-seat eatery is upgraded to larger premises.

There aren’t many places you can say that of these days.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5