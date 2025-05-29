Two York eateries have been recognised at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, celebrating the best-loved local restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresci Pizzeria, located on Piccadilly, in York, was named Best Pizza in the North England & Midlands region.

The restaurant is known for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas and holds AVPN accreditation, a mark of traditional pizza-making standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a solid 5 out of 5 on Trip Advisors, Cresci Pizzeria ranks as the best pizza restaurant in York and number 3 on the best restaurants list, over all, on the website. | Google Maps

Cresci's mission is to bring the real tradition of Neapolitan pizza to York, and the local community has voted it as the best and most authentic in the area.

Meanwhile, GET BAKED, a bakery with locations in Leeds and Manchester, was awarded Independent Restaurant of the Year for the North England and Midlands region.

The bakery is famous for its viral desserts, including the "Bruce Bogtrotter" chocolate cake.

The bakery’s founder Rich Myers expressed gratitude for the recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "To win Independent Restaurant of the Year for the North England and Midlands is just the icing on the cake.

“After scooping Best Dessert last year, this feels like a proper testament to the whole Get Baked family.

Rich Myers, Founder - Independent Restaurant of the Year North England and Midlands 2025 - Get Baked, Manchester & Leeds | PA

“We're really grateful to our amazing customers for their continued love and to Deliveroo for this recognition."

The awards saw over 160,000 votes cast by Deliveroo customers over three weeks, with 65 titles up for grabs across various categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad