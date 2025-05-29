Deliveroo Awards 2025: Cresci York named Best Pizza as local restaurant GET BAKED also celebrates big win
Cresci Pizzeria, located on Piccadilly, in York, was named Best Pizza in the North England & Midlands region.
The restaurant is known for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas and holds AVPN accreditation, a mark of traditional pizza-making standards.
Cresci's mission is to bring the real tradition of Neapolitan pizza to York, and the local community has voted it as the best and most authentic in the area.
Meanwhile, GET BAKED, a bakery with locations in Leeds and Manchester, was awarded Independent Restaurant of the Year for the North England and Midlands region.
The bakery is famous for its viral desserts, including the "Bruce Bogtrotter" chocolate cake.
The bakery’s founder Rich Myers expressed gratitude for the recognition.
He said: "To win Independent Restaurant of the Year for the North England and Midlands is just the icing on the cake.
“After scooping Best Dessert last year, this feels like a proper testament to the whole Get Baked family.
“We're really grateful to our amazing customers for their continued love and to Deliveroo for this recognition."
The awards saw over 160,000 votes cast by Deliveroo customers over three weeks, with 65 titles up for grabs across various categories.
Other notable winners include CRUNCH from London, which won the overall Independent Restaurant of the Year UK & Ireland 2025, and Sqew Shawarma Bar from Leeds, which secured the Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award.
