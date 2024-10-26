The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirby Misperton, you’re thinking. Why do I know the name Kirby Misperton? The words populate a dim corner of the mind but I bet you can’t remember exactly why. I’ll save you the memory dredging, it’s where Flamingo Land is.

It’s basically a perfectly usual North Yorkshire village with a huge amusement park bolted to it.

Dewars (the fairly new ‘restaurant and rooms’ establishment) is directly opposite the garish sign marking the entrance to Flamingo Land with its large cartoon logo. So close is the restaurant that you are in serious danger of taking a mid-meal comfort break and turning left out of the toilets straight onto the log flume.

Dewars restaurant in Kirby Misperton

Assuming they still have a log flume, I’ve haven’t visited the place since I was about nine. I don’t even know if they still have the eponymous flamingos.

Dewars has taken the place of the old village pub or, rather, Dewars is an extension of what was left of the village pub. It seems only a few walls remain after a very expensive and slick bout of major rebuilding and redecoration.

There are now chalet-style rooms to the rear surrounding a little outdoor swimming pool. It’s like an attractive small motel with a very big restaurant.

The bar area of the pub still remains and was very busy hosting a pub quiz for locals and regulars on the night we visited. Good job, as we were the only guests dining.

Curried scotch egg with homemade black pudding cumin ketchup and pickled veg

Just the two of us on a Thursday night in the large two-room restaurant. Doesn’t bode well, and certainly seems incommensurate with the amount of dosh clearly spent on the place.

Turns out Dewars is a side project of the family who own the amusement park. Apparently, it’s technically a separate endeavour but there seems to be some cross-over, with plugs on each other’s websites and such like. If it’s not strictly a Flamingo Land enterprise, it certainly feels like one.

The presentation is very slick and corporate and there’s even a sign offering valet parking, despite the car park being just a few yards away from the entrance. Whatever the case, the links with the park explain the amount of money lavished on the main building and accompanying features.

But is the food a thrill ride? Well, there are certainly a lot of ups and downs.

Pineapple brined pork chop with pork dripping rosti fried egg and chorizo jam

We’re given the choice of the entire dining space for our seats and plump for the conservatory, which we come to regret as it got uncomfortably hot in there. Maybe the other part of the restaurant would have been just as warm but they could do with knocking the thermostat down a bit.

The menu offers a pleasingly brief selection of familiar classics, most with some sort of twist. Nothing seemed particularly inspiring but there are plenty of options that tempt.

My curried scotch egg with homemade black pudding, cumin ketchup, pickled veg and pork scratchings was relatively regular posh pub fayre. A decent sized scotch egg with a slightly gamey taste and a perfectly runny egg in the centre.

The pickled veg added a piquant pleasantness but I struggled to find any curry flavour at all. A bit of cumin taste in the ketchup but that’s about it.

Similarly, the mushroom parfait across the table managed the near impossible and failed to taste particularly of mushroom. Served with mini toast and shallot jam, it was fine but nothing exceptional.

Mains of saffron fish pie with pomme duchess, pickled fennel and smoked salmon salad and a pineapple brined pork chop with pork dripping rosti, fried egg and chorizo jam brought with them entirely different experiences. I liked my pork chop.

A good chunk of well-cooked meat which was actually outshone by the rosti. Of course, adding pork dripping to virtually anything will get a thumbs up from me but this was a particularly flavoursome, unctuous treat.

The fish pie, sadly, proved very watery under the tatty lid and a few tentative bites ended when a couple of pieces of plastic film were pulled from between some unimpressed teeth.

The odd accident in the kitchen can happen to anyone but the dish was already failing before the unwelcome addition was discovered.

Puddings continued the theme of good-but-nothing-special. Chocolate orange brûlé with citrus ice cream was serviceable enough and the cornflake tart with vanilla custard provided a very sweet cylinder of cornflakes with a thin custard which was more like a crème anglaise.

There was some sort of raspberry-flavoured wafer or biscuit under the corn flakes which lent a hint of fruity flavour. It could have done with more of it.

Dewars isn’t bad. The food is okay, the staff are very attentive and the prices are surprisingly reasonable (we spent just shy of £100, with the cost of the fish pie removed.) But I can’t work out what they’re trying to achieve.

If they want to offer barely above bog-standard country pub food, they’ve done that. But you can’t chuck a welly in North Yorkshire without hitting a bog-standard country pub.

I ask a member of staff if Dewars is intended as a boutique hotel for those visiting Flamingo Land – which would make some sense - and was told very much not. So I’m stumped.

If they want to attract the ladies-that-lunch and landowning families resident in the area, they really need to be offering something far more special. If they want to be a destination venue, much the same applies.

It’s good that a village pub has been saved (though in an unrecognisable state) and, should you happen upon the place, you’ll enjoy a perfectly pleasant meal.

But I can’t proffer a valid reason for you to drive past all the other great eateries in the Riding to pull up in Kirby Misperton. Unless you enjoy accidentally ending up on log flumes.

Welcome 4/5

Food 3/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 4/5