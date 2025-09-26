In Leeds, there are many fantastic spots for dog walking across the city, including the likes of Golden Acre Park and Eccup Reservoir.
But while visiting one of these iconic locations, you may stumble across one of the many pubs Leeds has to offer - and wonder if your dog can join you inside.
Here is your guide to the 13 best dog-friendly pubs in Leeds, based on picks from Pure Pet Food.
1. Beck and Call
Beck and Call, located in Meanwood, is a family-friendly pub which also welcomes dogs into the venue. Given its location near Meanwood Valley Trail it is an excellent pit-stop before or after a dog walk. The pub has received praise for its Sunday lunch offering. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Located near the canal which is a dog-walking hot spot is the Kirkstall Bridge Inn. Dogs are welcomed in the downstairs area of the pub, where they offer beer from Kirkstall Brewery as well as delicious dishes. | Simon Hulme..Yorkshire Post
3. The Brownlee Arms
Horsforth-based pub The Brownlee Arms is a dog-friendly pub which serves up comforting British classics. Staff at The Brownlee Arms makes your dog feel welcome by bringing them water and a bed to relax in. | National World
4. Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop
Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop in Kirkgate is known as a ‘quirky boozer’, which combines bagels, records, coffee and a bar. Not only is your dog welcome to join you inside, but the pub actually has its own resident dogs, Rita and Rodney. | National World