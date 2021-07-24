Duck Caesar salad recipe

INGREDIENTS

2 Gressingham Duck Breasts

3 to 4 gem lettuces

2 slices sourdough (roughly torn 3cm pieces)

30g shaved Parmesan

DRESSING

100ml light olive oil

30g finely grated Parmesan

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

4 tbsp mayonnaise

Juice of half a lemon

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp water

METHOD

Pre heat oven to 200c, 180c fan, Gas Mark 6

Score the skin of the duck breasts and pat dry. Season both sides.

Separate the gem leaves, wash and drain.

Whisk or blend all the dressing ingredients. Add more water if needed to a thickness you prefer. Season to taste

Lay the duck breasts skin side down into a wide oven proof cold pan without oil. Cook over a low to medium heat for 6-8 mins until golden and crisp, carefully pouring off any excess fat into a bowl as the duck cooks. Place torn bread around the duck and place pan in oven for 6-8 mins.

Remove from the oven, turn the duck over so it’s skin side up, mix the bread in the duck oil. Place bread onto kitchen paper to absorb excess liquid. Allow the duck to rest for 10 mins.

Meanwhile take a large bowl, place in the leaves and coat them with half the dressing. Divide onto your serving plates. Share out the bread croutons.