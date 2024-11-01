Duck & Drake, Leeds: The Leeds pub with one of the best beer gardens in the city and 'epic' pork pies
But even though their numbers have dwindled there are still some jewels to be found in our towns and cities.
Pubs like the Duck & Drake, a popular watering hole on Kirkgate in Leeds. A public house has existed on this site for more than 200 years.
Starting out as a coaching inn offering respite to weary travellers it has undergone several incarnations, including The Horse & Groom and The Brougham’s Arms – during the Second World War, Brougham’s gained a reputation for being a place where women would meet and entertain American GIs.
But it wasn’t until 1985, when the pub was run by landlord Roy ‘Dusty’ Morley, that it changed to the Duck & Drake. (In case you’re interested, the name refers to the old pastime of skimming stones on water known as “ducks and drakes”, rather than waterfowl).
Today, it’s one of the best pubs in the city centre.
A great example of a two-roomed Victorian corner pub, it’s full of interesting quirks, from the marble doorway jambs to the gents’ toilets, not normally something you would write home about, featuring traditional porcelain from J Duckett and Son of Burnley.
Its reputation as a live music venue is well earned with gigs on most nights, making it a great bellwether for what’s happening in the local music scene.
Any visit here isn’t complete without sampling one of their epic, and delicious, pork pies. These are proper bar snacks, none of your jalapeno pretzel nonsense.
Above all, this is a proper beer drinkers pub with 15 real ales on draft including the likes of Theakston Old Peculier, Bradfield Brewery’s Farmers Blonde and Saltaire’s Amarillo.
If all this wasn’t enough it also has one of the best beer gardens in Leeds and the only one (as far as I’m aware) that has its own totem pole. I mean, what’s not to like?
Welcome 4/5
Atmosphere 4/5
Drinks choice 5/5
Prices 5/5
Duck & Drake, 43 Kirkgate, Leeds. LS2 7DR. Tel 0113 245 5432. Duck and Drake (duckndrake.co.uk)