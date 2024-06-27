Dunesforde Vineyard: Yorkshire vineyard scoops gold at Wines of Great Britain Awards 2024

Yorkshire Vineyards win medals

Congratulations to pruners, pickers and winemakers at two Yorkshire vineyards which have won medals in the Wines of Great Britain Awards GB 2024.

This is a competition where all entries are tasted and judged blind, by a panel of Masters of Wine and wine trade professionals.

Peter Townsend is pictured on the Grape Harvest at Dunesforde Vineyard, Lower Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge. Picture by Simon Hulme

Along with significant names such as Hattingley Valley, Chapel Down, Camel Valley and Wiston Estate, Yorkshire’s Dunesforde Vineyard has won gold with its Still Pinot Gris 2022.

Also in the medals list is Yorkshire Heart Vineyard for its Latimer White 2023 which won Silver.

It is so good to see Yorkshire’s winemakers taking part and winning medals in national wine competitions. Supplies are limited so if you want to try Yorkshires finest, you will have to be quick.

Wine Buyer of the Year

We all know just how good the range of wines and service at Bon Coeur Fine Wine in Melsonby is, but now the rest of the UK does too.

James Goodhart, Founder and MD of Bon Coeur has won the award for the Wine Buyer of the Year, for independent wine merchants, presented at The London Wine Trade Fair.

Bon Coeur not only has a terrific range of wines for everyday drinking, and special occasions, they are one of the few UK merchants who tackle the Bordeaux and Burgundy En Primeur markets with dedication, energy and excellent tastebuds.

And since they have their own bonded warehouse here in Yorkshire, you can keep an eye on your wine as it matures.

Tasting in Huddersfield

Rob Hoult has just a few tickets left for food and wine evening on Thursday 11 July, starting at 6.30pm, at the Hoults Wine shop in Viaduct Street.

The theme is Holly Cooks, We Pour, which means that there will be selection of dishes, prepared by Holly from Holly Cooks, paired with a selection of wines.

Rob hasn’t quite worked out which wines to open, but you can be assured that they will be eclectic, up-to-the-minute and very tasty. Tickets cost £50 and if you get Rob’s regular rambling emails, can be bought with just a click. Otherwise, ring Rob on 01484 510700.

Tasting in Beverley

The gorgeous wines of Vergelegen Estate, in South Africa will be on show in Beverley on Wednesday 17 July. Roberts and Speight will host a tasting at the Beverley Rugby Club, Norwood starting at 7.30pm, when 10 wines will be introduced by Jessica Scarratt, the Vergelegen Ambassador.

There will be tapas served alongside the wines. Vergelegen is an outstanding property in the Cape, making wines that shine with quality and individuality. Tickets cost £25 per person. You can book via the Roberts and Speight website or just ring them on 01482 870717 and they will add you to the list.

Wines of the Week

Finest Passerina 2023, Abruzzo, Italy, 13%, Tesco, down from £8 to £6.75 until July 15 (Clubcard holders only): Light, fresh and delicious with a creamy rounded texture, peach and apricot flavours and a sprinkle of herbs.

​Alaina Rosé 2023, by Laurent Miquel, Languedoc, 12.5%, Waitrose, down from £12.99 to £9.49 until Tuesday: An elegant bottle containing equally elegant wine. Refreshing strawberry and cranberry fruit with citrus zest on the finish.

​Irresistible Côtes de Provence Rosé 2023, 13%, Co-op, down from £10.50 to £9.50 until July 23: At last, a Provence rosé that isn’t afraid to have some flavour. Ripe red cherry fruit, with a hint of orange zest, this has enough weight and freshness to partner a lamb kebab.