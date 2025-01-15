The future of two historic country pubs has been protected after they were listed as community assets.

The Duke of Wellington and the Old Star in East Keswick have been registered as Assets of Community Value (ASVs).

Parish councillors successfully applied to for the ACV status, which means the community has the right to buy the pubs if they were ever put up for sale.

Keswick Parish Council chairman Andrew Batty said: “The parish council wants to ensure that both pubs continue their roles as essential social hubs and therefore we registered them as ACVs.

Old Star, East Keswick.

“This gives extra protection to retain them as pubs should their future ever be at risk.

“However we’re proud to say that both pubs are as popular as ever and have a loyal following, extending well outside the village.”

The pubs, both owned by Stonegate Pub Company, were previously listed as ACVs in 2019 but the status expired after five years.

Coun Batty said the an inn had stood on the Duke of Wellington site, on Main Street, since 1777. He said: “For nearly 250 years it’s been at the centre of village activities and life.”

The Duke of Wellington pub on Main Street in East Keswick in 1985

The Old Star, on the same street, first had a registered innkeeper in 1733 and has been largely unaltered for the past century.

King Charles visited the pub in 2003, then as the Prince of Wales, and chatted to village farmers.

ACV legislation is designed to protect community buildings from inappropriate development and changes of use.

If ACVs are at risk a community group is given the opportunity to raise capital to buy it before an offer can be accepted on the open marked.