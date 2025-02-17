The beauty of springtime in Yorkshire has inspired a new range of treats at Bettys in Harrogate this Easter season including Jenny the Sheep and Spring Bunny Egg.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we head into springtime, the famous tearoom Bettys in Harrogate has unveiled its new range of treats inspired by the glorious Yorkshire Dales in bloom.

These Easter designs are created in the Craft Bakery by Bettys chocolatiers, bakers and decorators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the tearoom is introducing Jenny the Sheep, created by and named after Bettys chocolatier, Jenny Mills, who has been crafting designs for more than 21 years.

Bettys new range of Easter eggs. (Pic credit: Bettys and Taylors)

“I love making her woolly coat – it’s so satisfying as the texture takes shape. And when I pipe her face, she really comes to life. Each one has its own personality, and I always have a favourite from every batch,” Ms Mills said.

“Dales in springtime inspired me to create Jenny. Sheep are at the heart of our landscape. I love them and have always wanted to make a chocolate sheep.”

Also new to the range is the golden blonde chocolate Easter egg, whose caramel-scented blonde chocolate is created by slowly cooking white chocolate until it is lightly caramelised with toffee notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny the Sheep white chocolate Easter egg. (Pic credit: Bettys and Taylors)

There are also other Easter eggs in the range that include the orange crisp milk chocolate Easter egg, and the honey and walnut milk chocolate flat Easter egg.

The Craft Bakery is the hub where the new ideas are dreamt up.

A Bettys spokesperson said: “After a thick layer of chocolate has set inside each Easter egg mould, our chocolatiers and our cake decorating team call upon their artistic skills.

“It takes the steadiest of hands to depict the riot of crocuses, pansies and other joyous blooms on our spring flowers milk chocolate Easter egg, all hand-crafted from sugar or piped in royal icing.”