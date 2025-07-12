The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last time I was here earlier in the year, it was still The Owl. This smart-looking canalside restaurant was soon to close, and I wanted to enjoy its last hurrah and show a bit of solidarity – lord knows restaurants need our support right now.

It was run by the chef Mark Owens, who set it up with his business partner, Liz Cottam, in 2019. It was originally based in Leeds’s Kirkgate Market, before moving to Mustard Wharf, overlooking the Leeds and Liverpool canal close to the train station.

With Owens closing The Owl and having gone his own way, Cottam has stepped in and created Emba. Her route into hospitality was an unconventional one.

Emba, Holbeck, Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

After appearing on MasterChef in 2016, the former corporate strategist spent time running pop-ups and doing a residency in a city centre hotel where she honed her cookery skills before opening Home, a fine dining restaurant, in 2017.

Home ran for more than seven years before closing last September.

This might not sound like a particularly long time, but when you consider Michael O’Hare’s much vaunted Psycho Sandbar didn’t last more than seven months, then it starts to look like quite an achievement.

Times are definitely a-changing for restaurants. In the post-pandemic world, there isn’t the same appetite for fancy meals, and this, together with the grinding impact of the cost-of-living crisis, has bitten hard.

White crab Kyiv. Picture: James Hardisty.

The traditional formal dining experience – you know, white gloves, hushed tones and waiters who look as though they would sooner kill you than give you an extra piece of bread – has thankfully gone the way of the dodo.

But there is still a demand for great food, as Emba proves. Cottam opened it in May after a successful crowdfunding appeal – a testament to her culinary skills and the desire of people in Leeds and beyond to support independent restaurants.

Emba is billed as a gastrobar, which is a bit of a catch-all phrase that kind of says everything and nothing at the same time.

So what has changed? Most noticeably, the layout.

Beef tartare. Picture: James Hardisty

The previous open plan style has been tweaked with the room partitioned into smaller spaces, which gives an air of intimacy without losing the buzz when the place is full.

The idea is to be flexible so you can pop in for just a drink, some snacks or small plates, or go the full hog with a seven-course set menu (£75 per person), a tasting menu in everything but name. (There’s also a wine pairing option at £55 each).

We went for the latter, minus the wine pairing. Tasting menus were all the rage once (so were flares and Wet Wet Wet), but tastes change, and what was once exciting and edgy can soon become passé.

Sometimes, though, you risk throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Done well, tasting menus allow you to try things you wouldn’t normally go for and give chefs the opportunity to flex their creative chops at the same time.

Milk bomb. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 25th June 2025.

Unfortunately, they became victims of their own success and (a bit like an endless bloody rock guitar solo) some chefs forgot that often, less is more.

I once had a double-digit tasting menu that lasted nearly four hours (that’s longer than one of Ken Dodd’s shows, God rest his soul), and what started out as enjoyable, eventually felt like an endurance test.

At Emba, thankfully, the set menu is well paced. And, just as importantly, the food is sublime.

The beef tartare, which kicked things off, came with a cured egg yolk and green olive hollandaise. It raised a high bar, which was more than matched by what followed.

Next up was ‘sweetcorn ice cream’. I didn’t think I needed this in my life, but I was wrong, especially when it’s served with crispy chicken skin, lime zest and spiced honey.

My pesky nut allergy meant I had to forgo the white crab Kyiv, due to the garlic, almond butter and toasted almonds, though my medley of spring vegetables and lemon zest was a vibrant replacement.

The veggie dish featured celeriac as the star turn. Celeriac isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, largely because people don’t know what to do with it.

One answer, as they did here, is to turn it into a puree, add some beef fat, toasted crumb, compressed Granny Smith apple, shallots and thyme, and boom, you’re in business.

This was followed by bouillabaisse, which can divide the crowd, given that it packs a proper fishy punch.

I had an imperious one in Marseille last year and Emba’s, which came with mussels, samphire and a rich fennel and orange sauce, topped that.

If I had to pick a star of the show, I’d plump for the perfectly pink lamb chop, which came with onion aioli and wild garlic salsa verde.

Proof, should it be needed, that greatness can be achieved with relatively few ingredients when they’re in the right hands.

We finished with a ‘milk bomb’ that turned out to be goats’ cheese, dulce de leche, vanilla panna cotta and salted caramel crumb. It was playful, not overly sweet, and the perfect way to round off the evening.

Cottam has her young team well drilled. They are friendly and informative, taking a busy Friday night service in their stride.

Our final bill for two, including service and six glasses of wine, came to £228.

No, it isn’t cheap, but at the risk of sounding like a broken record, top-notch cooking shouldn’t be. Plus, you can easily spend less and leave here well-watered and well-fed.

To borrow and abuse a line from Kevin Costner’s Field of Dreams – “if you give them great food, they will come.” I hope people do come here.

At Emba, you not only get great food and friendly service, but it also comes with a canalside view to boot.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 4/5