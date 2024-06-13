Have you noticed that nobody sniggers about English wine any more? There always used to be a giggle if anyone mentioned it.

But now there is enthusiasm for this burgeoning industry and most people have tried at least one English wine and liked it.

There are now over 900 vineyards in the UK covering 10,000 acres (4000 hectares) stretching from the Sussex coast all the way to an experimental vineyard in Scotland. This is about the same area of vines as New Zealand had in 1960. But if climate change continues, vineyard planting will grow, and the UK could become a significant wine producer.

Yorkshire’s contribution to the UK wine industry is still small. There are 16 recognised vineyards in Yorkshire and while production varies year on year, depending on the weather, in excess of 130,000 bottles of wine are made each year.

Vines in Yorkshire are not totally new. It is known that the monks at Kirkstall Abbey grew grapes, but the modern phase started in 1985 when former chemistry teacher George Bowden spotted a south-facing sunny slope on the outskirts of Leeds where the snow always melted first.

He bought the plot and planted vines to create Leventhorpe Vineyard and has been producing good quality wine that sells in local shops and restaurants. His wine has even been served to royalty.

At the start of English Wine Week, which starts today and lasts until June 25, there are all kinds of opportunities to get out and about to explore the vineyards on our doorstep and taste some wine.

Leventhorpe Vineyard

It is well worth calling into Leventhorpe vineyard, between 12 noon and 4pm, to catch George at work, in the vineyard, or his winery. This is where Yorkshire wine started its renaissance and George is a mine of information about grapes, vines and winemaking. It is always best to ring first (0113 2889088) to check that he or someone else is available to receive you. www.leventhorpevineyard.co.uk

Yorkshire Heart Vineyards

Between Harrogate and York, in the village of Nun Monkton, Chris and Gillian Spakouskas started to plant vines in 2006 and now have 16 acres (6.5 hectares) of vines and produce a wide range of award-wining wines at their Yorkshire Heart vineyard. “We also have another 20 acres available for planting,” said Chris.

At present their varieties include Pinot Noir, Rondo, Solaris, Ortega and Seyval Blanc, but they are thinking about planting some new fungus-resistant varieties known as PIWI. The letters stand for a very long word in German, but essentially this means that the vines need fewer sprays and so the wines are more environmentally friendly.

There is a constant range of activities at Yorkshire Heart, including tours, tastings, a wine and fizz festival, camping and glamping, but you can just call in for afternoon tea or a picnic. Booking is advised for all these activities.

Although Yorkshire Heart wines are on sale in local farm shops and restaurants it is quite likely that you will have to call in to the vineyard to find the whole range. “We sell 80% of our wine on-site every year and we sell out each vintage,” said Chris.

Check the website www.yorkshireheart.com for details of events.

Ryedale Vineyard

In Westow, between York and Malton, the Fletcher family has been running Ryedale Vineyards since 2016.

Jon and Michelle are at the helm, but they have now been joined by sons Jack, as winery manager and Kit who has just completed a 9-month working trip to the Oyster Bay winery in New Zealand. As well as expanding the vineyard to around 14,500 vines, they have planted old apple varieties such as Acklam Russet, Dog Snout and Ribston Pippin.

The Ryedale Vineyard Apple Day is a local celebration when volunteers pick the apples to be pressed for cider.

Winemaking, storage and blends have all been improved which has resulted in winning medals for their blush sparkling Dalesman and Yorkshire’s Lad.

With a busy B&B to run as well, the Fletcher family seem to be constantly on the go, but they still have time to run regular tours and tasting sessions. They will also be celebrating Yorkshire Day on Sunday 4th August with wine, cream teas and the Bilsdale Silver Band. Check www.ryedalevineyards.co.uk for details.

Laurel Vines

When Ian Sargent planted 2000 vines in 2012, it was as a way to de-stress from his day job of running the family electrical company. The de-stress worked, and the vineyard has now expanded to 4 hectares with another 7ha available for the future.

Based in Aike, near Driffield on the same chalk that stretches under the north sea to the Champagne region of France, making sparkling wine was always going to be an option, but Laurel also makes quality still wines too.

Visitors are important at this vineyard and regular picnics are held throughout the summer, with some extra events for English Wine Week. Check www.laurel-vines.co.uk

Little Wold Vineyard

It is always good to get a lot of people in a winery, and the Maltby family at Little Wold does that easily by hosting weddings on-site. After starting to plant vines in 2012, the vineyard has expanded to 30,000 vines, with other vineyards in Doncaster and Lincolnshire under their management.

Tours, tastings, fish and chip suppers are planned for the summer plus some extra tastings for English Wine Week. Check www.littlewoldvineyard.co.uk for details.

Westow

James Mason of Westow Vineyard has no idea why he and his wife Sally decided in 2012 to plant vines on his farm, but it has obviously been a success.

Now with 2500 vines planted on chalky soil in the Wolds village of Kilham, mainly Pinot Noir and Seyval Blanc, sparkling wine is the main wine produced.

They don’t have tourism facilities yet, so this is one wine that can be picked easily in local shops, from Fodder in Harrogate to McMillans of Malton.

All Yorkshire grape growers and winemakers should be congratulated for having the confidence to invest in vines, stakes, wires and winemaking equipment to develop this fabulous industry that is bringing visitors to Yorkshire.