Many of us do not know how to correctly taste wine

A ‘corked wine’ means it is contaminated by a compound named TCA

A wine expert has shared what to look out for - including smell and taste

When it comes to tasting wine at a restaurant, most of us can feel very awkward and unsure of what to do.

It’s a common joke and has even been referenced by comedian Michael McIntyre in one of his stand-up shows that members of the public are unsure of what they are looking for when tasting wine and whether or not they should refuse the bottle.

Well, a wine expert has revealed his advice on how to choose wine correctly, including how to spot a faulty bottle.

Winedrops.com founder Jonny Inglis has shared that recognising a bad bottle doesn’t require a “refined palate” but rather just awareness of what to look out for.

Jonny also shared that spotting a faulty wine is an invaluable skill as drinking a spoiled wine can ruin your meal by clashing with food and leaving an unpleasant aftertaste.

Expert reveals how you should actually taste wine - and you've probably been doing it wrong (Photo: Adobe/Jessica Maccio) | Adobe/Jessica Maccio

Jonny said: “When the waiter brings a bottle of wine to your table, the ritual that follows is about more than just tradition, it’s about ensuring you receive the best possible experience from the wine.

“Firstly, the waiter will present the bottle label facing you, to confirm that it’s the wine you ordered. This moment is crucial because mistakes can happen, and you want to make sure the vintage and vineyard match your selection. Take a moment to examine the label, but no need to rush, the waiter will happily wait until you’ve confirmed everything is correct.”

Jonny explained that one of the first things to look out is the smell of the wine, searching for any “off-putting aromas”, which doesn’t actually require tasting the wine.

He said: “Once the bottle is opened, the waiter may pour a small sample into your glass. This is your opportunity to smell the wine. You're not evaluating the flavour in terms of personal preference; instead you’re checking for any off-putting aromas or tastes that indicate a problem.

“Swirl the glass, take a sniff - the sip isn’t required! If it smells like wet cardboard that means the wine is corked. Look out for a vinegar-like smell, as this can be a sign of oxidation which happens when the wine has been exposed to too much air.”

One of the main things to look for in a wine is whether or not it is “corked”, what that means is that the wine has been contaminated by a compound called TCA which is usually caused by a faulty cork, exposing it to fungi, mould or chlorinated compounds during the production of the bottle.

The contamination of the cork affects the wine’s aroma and flavour but is technically safe to drink.

Jonny shared tips on how to spot a corked wine, and that is by looking for an unpleasant smell and dull taste.

Although many of us may feel awkward refusing a bottle, Jonny has shared when you can and how to do so.

He said: “If you do detect any faults in the wine, you are entirely within your rights to politely ask for a replacement. Faulty wine is uncommon but not unheard of so don’t hesitate to speak up if the wine seems off in any way. A good restaurant will want to ensure your wine is in perfect condition and will gladly provide another bottle if something has gone wrong with the first.

“Unfortunately you can’t ask for an opened bottle of wine to be returned if you just don’t like the taste. I’d always recommend taking some time to research and taste a range of wines so you can get to know the type, grapes and regions that you prefer. You can then easily spot those next time you’re tasked with choosing from the menu.”