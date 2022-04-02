Apple Pie with Blackberries & Clementine

Serves: 6 Cooking Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

250g plain flour

110g cold, cubed butter

4 apples

150g blackberries

Zest & juice of 1 clementine

1.5 tsp cinnamon

1.5 tsp ground ginger

Handful of brown sugar

METHOD

Pre heat your oven to 170c. Rub the butter into the flour until a crumb has formed then add 3-5 tbsp water until you have a moist dough but still with a bit of crumble. Cut in half and roll one half out to 0.5cm thick. Place into an over proof medium size dish or small oven proof ramekins if you're making individual portions.

Trim the edges of the pastry, prick all over with a fork and blind bake for 7 minutes. Whilst that’s cooking peel and chop your apples into small cubes. Add to a bowl with the blackberries, clementine, sugar and spices. Mix well.

Fill your pie crust to the brim and cover with the other half of your pastry. Roll out the off-cuts and decorate as you like! It looks stylish to plait around the edge or have fun making autumn leaves.

Egg wash and bake for 15-20 minutes until the pie is a rich golden brown.