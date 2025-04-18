The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building used to be the farmhouse of a pig farm on land behind the pub, but in the early years of the last century, about 1903, it was turned into a pub, called the New Inn, the name for 70 years.

The brewery, John Smith’s, then decided years later to call the pub something else and launched a competition to find a new name.

An employee at RAF Church Fenton nearby came up with the winning name, Fenton Flyer, and that’s how it’s been since 1973.

The Fenton Flyer in Church Fenton

Appropriately, once inside, you’ll see more than 30 pictures and photographs on the bar’s walls illustrating the proud history of RAF Church Fenton, founded in 1937 as a fighter base which accommodated, among other war planes, Spitfires and Hurricanes.

So, while the airfield closed in 2013, the village’s long connection with the RAF lives on in the Flyer which enjoys a solid reputation.

The pub doesn’t do food, but Ossett Brewery’s White Rat at £4.10 a pint sells well – 250 pints a week – and since January, Timothy Taylor’s Boltmaker has also proved popular, and according to manager Lisa Dolan, staff weekly pull 100 pints.

And if your taste isn’t for Yorkshire beer, you can always have a pint of Italian beer, Menabrea or Moretti.

The pub’s packed on a Friday evening with locals, and if all the seats are taken, you can always go into the large beer garden in the better weather.

Near the main bar and the snug is the Pool Room. The Flyer’s pool team compete in the Selby League, and in this part of the pub, nostalgia is continued with several Leeds United pictures on the wall; Elland Road heroes Billy Bremner and Allan Clarke feature prominently as well as United scarves and shirts.

The Flyer is now owned by Paul Claydon and Karl Hebden who run a local taxi firm which must be handy for any Flyer drinkers who are sensible enough not to drive home.

Visitors to Tadcaster and Selby should certainly drop in and, as a written message above the bar says: Welcome to the Flyer where customers are intelligent, well-educated and a little drunk.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5