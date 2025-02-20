A restaurant set inside a luxury Yorkshire hotel has been awarded three rosettes by the AA less than a year after opening.

Fifty Two at Rudding Park, in Harrogate, picked up the accolade at the awards ceremony which was held at the RAK Ceramics Design Hub in London earlier this week.

The restaurant is run by Adam Degg, who appeared on BBC’s Great British Menu last year, and opened in May 2024.

The food and restaurant as a whole takes its ethos from mother nature, using ingredients grown in the kitchen garden on the site and from local producers and suppliers.

The AA hands out up to five rosettes for restaurants which it deems to be worth of visiting for travellers, with three rosettes representing “outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area”.

Adam Degg said: “I believe only 10 per cent of restaurants/hotels within the AA Restaurant Guide have three Rosettes and above, so it’s amazing to receive this recognition, particularly in our first year of opening.

“We celebrate our first birthday in May and in the spirit of Fifty Two – injecting ‘fun’ into fine dining, we certainly plan to have some fun over our birthday weekend, so watch this space.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants.

“From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer.

“Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”