Finding a world of difference in festive food traditions

Natilla is a sweet custard enjoyed with bunuelos at Christmas in Colombia Picture:Getty

Whether you celebrate Kwanza, Hanukah or Christmas, each of those holiday traditions offers wonderful and unique food and drink experiences.

The handy thing about Christmas foods is that you do not have to be Christian to enjoy them. I have highlighted some Christmas foods and drinks that I have enjoyed from North America, Latin America, Europe and Oceania.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanocni Cukrovi (Czech Republic)

Many of us have enjoyed these tasty holiday cookies, but not known where they originated. These cookies can contain jam, marzipan, chocolate, nuts, rum or more (not altogether of course). The butter cookies are often baked in the shape of Christmas themes. Thanks to our friends from the Czech Republic for this tasty legacy.

Coquito (Latin America)

While Brits and Americans love their eggnog, in Latin America a similar drink is known as coquito, which is made with spiced rum instead of cognac, as in the English-speaking countries. In Ecuador, a version of this made with sugar-cane alcohol (aguardiente) and is called canelazo. The coquito is said to have originated on Puerto Rico, but beyond that, it’s unclear whether it was a legacy of Spanish or American colonization.

Natilla (Colombia)

This sweet custard is found everywhere in Colombia during the holidays. It is usually served with cinnamon dusted on top, and sometimes also with buñuelos (kind of like fried donut holes). Sweet and utterly delicious. Originally from Spain, the Colombian version does not have any eggs, and can include prunes, raisins, chocolate or coconut.

Turrón (Spain)

Seen in Spain around the holidays, turrones look like blocks of chocolate, but are actually made of nougat and other ingredients like nuts and fruits. The most common ones are chocolate based but there are white ones too. There are as many different kinds of turrones as there are towns in Spain! The sweet is a legacy of the Moorish invasion of Spain 1000 years ago

Glühwein (Germany)

Mulled wine is found largely throughout northern and eastern Europe, and is extremely easy to find in Germany and Austria. Glühwein is made from a base of red wine that has been simmered with sweet spices like clove, orange and cinnamon. The name translates loosely to “glow wine” which is a reference to the red-hot irons that would have been used to heat the wine. It dates back to 1420.

Bûche de Noël (France and UK)

The bûche de noël, which originated in France, is known as the Yule log in the UK. It is a long cake with cream filling shaped like a log. There are many variations on flavours, from plain white cream, to raspberry or orange sauce, and even mint flavour in the UK. Variations on this are seen in Spain and other European countries as well. The origin of the French bûche dates back to pagan times, when wood logs were burned in home hearths.

Pavlova (New Zealand & Australia)

As the discussion goes with Lamington cakes, there is a lot of back and forth among the Kiwis and Aussies as to which country invented pavlova, which is made of meringue and chopped fruit. Since Christmas down under is during the summer, this is a refreshing holiday treat for the warmer weather. The dessert was named after the famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured Australia and New Zealand in 1926.

Pionono (Argentina)