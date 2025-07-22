Local results mirror national trend, but regional tastes still vary across the UK

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to the first night in a new home, people in Yorkshire are most likely to reach for a portion of fish and chips, according to a new survey by family-run removals firm, Tripps Removals.

The survey, which asked 2,000 UK adults what they would most likely order on their first night in a new home, found that 20% of Yorkshire residents would opt for traditional fish and chips. Chinese takeaway was the second most popular choice locally at 18%, closely followed by pizza at 17%.

Nationally, the top three were the same:

Fish and chips named Yorkshire's favourite moving night takeaway, following a survey by Tripps Removals.

Fish and chips (20%)

Chinese takeaway (19%)

Pizza (17%)

However, regional tastes across the UK varied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England overall, fish and chips also took the top spot (20%), though preferences varied from county to county.

In Northern Ireland, Chinese food dominated (27%).

In Scotland, Chinese again led (32%), while fish and chips came third.

In Wales, fish and chips and Chinese were tied (22% each).

Other takeaway choices mentioned included Indian, fried chicken, Mexican, Vietnamese, Thai and sushi.

Interestingly, 5% of UK respondents said they wouldn’t order a takeaway at all, perhaps choosing to get to grips with their new kitchen from night one.

Ben Tripp, Owner and Managing Director of Tripps Removals, which has been moving people across the UK and abroad since 1867, commented:

“We’ve been moving families for over 155 years, and we know just how exciting – and exhausting – moving day can be. The first-night takeaway has become a bit of a tradition, and our fun survey shows that across Yorkshire, it’s the familiar comforts that people turn to most. Whether it’s fish and chips, Chinese or pizza, these top choices clearly help people relax, settle in and start making their new place feel like home, wherever they’ve moved to.”