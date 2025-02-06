Five Guys has confirmed the opening date of its first restaurant in Hull and says it will be just the fourth outlet in the UK to offer its new breakfast menu.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American burger eatery, located at Kingswood Leisure Park, is set to open on Monday, February 17. The site will also be just the third drive-through Five Guys in the country, the other two being Teesside and Barton Mills, Suffolk.

The breakfast menu, served between 8am and 11am, turns UK morning favourites into Five Guys classics, with egg, and/or cheese, and/or bacon sandwiches being the focal point, with teas and coffees also available. As is the case with Five Guys burgers, extra patties can be added to the sandwiches, as well as the choice from 15 free toppings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hamilton, brand director at Five Guys UK said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new restaurant and third UK drive thru location! We’re bringing our famous burgers, fries and shakes to Hull, plus our exciting breakfast menu, which puts a Five Guys twist on the classics.

The new Five Guys at Kingswood Leisure Park, Hull.

“We pride ourselves on using only the freshest ingredients and offering a wide range of customisation options to suit every taste. We can’t wait to welcome Hull residents and visitors to our new restaurant on Monday 17th February.”

The company, which was founded in Virginia, US in 1986, first came to the UK in 2013, opening a site in London’s Covent Garden. Five Guys now has around 200 locations around the country. It serves a selection of customisable burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes along with its ‘famous boardwalk-style’ fries that are “hand-cut on site each day and cooked in 100 per cent peanut oil”.

The burger restaurant is joining the likes Taco Bell, Dunkin’, and Nando’s at Kingswood Leisure Park, in the car park opposite Hollywood Bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad