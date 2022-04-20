Local produce is a major source of pride for Yorkshire, with its independent restaurants, cafes and tea rooms open to all visitors.

The purpose of food and drink festivals is to get visitors and locals alike tasting, experimenting and trying new food, sharing delicious recipes and it introduces people to new, up and coming local brands.

Between the months of April and September this year there will be various food and drink festivals all over the region open to regular visitors and newcomers.

Scott Gibbon owner of the Big Red Oven showcasing his pizzas at the first North Leeds Food Festival in Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Here is a list of them all in order of dates.

Haworth Beer Festival

This year Haworth Beer Festival is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of its pint of success. With the famous Bronte backdrop, you will not only experience the taste of Haworth beer, you will also take a journey back to the time of the Bronte sisters. It will take place at The Old School Rooms which was built by Patrick Bronte himself.

Date: From Friday, April 22 at 2pm to Sunday, April 24 at 7.30pm

Address: Church Street, Opposite The Bronte Parsonage Museum, Haworth, BD22 8DR.

Ticket price: General admission (Friday) is £10 plus £1.25 fee, general admission (Saturday from 12pm to 6pm) is £10 plus £1.25 fee and the Rock Bottom Risers Live Band ticket (from 7pm to 11pm) is £10 plus £1.25 fee.

You can book tickets by visiting the Eventbrite website.

Harrogate Beer Week

This annual event is the perfect place to try out craft beer, the brewing heritage and beer in Harrogate.

Date: Wednesday, April 27 from 6pm to 7pm

Address: Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW.

Ticket price: Free

Skipton Beer Festival

Here is another drink festival where you can taste the locally brewed beer, which has returned after two years being cancelled due to Covid. There will be up to 70 real ales on tap available to try as well as a selection of real ales on KeyKeg and a wide range of real ciders and perries.

Date: Thursday, April 28 from 3pm to 10pm, Friday, April 29 from 11am to 10pm and Saturday, April 30 from 11am to 8pm.

Address: Skipton Town Hall, High Street, Skipton, BD23 1AH.

Ticket price: Entry £2 (Thursday), £3.50 (Friday) and £3.50 (Saturday).

You can buy tickets at the entrance on the day of the event.

Hull Minster Beer Festival

At this event you’ll get local breweries, local music and locally produced food. With five sessions over three days, there will be plenty to savour, sample and do at Hull Minster Beer Festival.

Date: Thursday, April 28 (12pm to 5pm, 5pm to 10pm), Friday, April 29 (12pm to 5pm, 5pm to 10pm) and Friday, April 30 (12pm to 5pm).

Address: Hull Minster, S Church Side, Hull, HU1 1RR.

Ticket price: £5

You can buy your tickets on the Hull Minster website.

Leeds Kirkgate Vegan Market

At the Leeds Kirkgate Market, in the heart of the popular city centre Kirkgate Market, a vegan extravaganza will take place on three dates throughout the year. It will bring together a wide variety of artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and plenty more. There will also be a huge selection of street food within the Market Kitchen where a wide range of enhanced vegan options will be available during the event.

Date: Saturday, April 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Leeds Kirkgate Market, 34 George Street, Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7HY.

Ticket price: Free

North Leeds Food Festival

This event is a celebration of local talent expressed through international food, independent drink, live music, arts and charity.

Date: Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

Address: Roundhay Park, Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

Ticket price: Adult (Saturday and Sunday) is £4.95 plus £1 booking fee, Under 16 (Saturday and Sunday) is £2.50 plus £1 booking fee, Adult (Weekend ticket) is £8.95 plus £1 booking fee, Under 16 (Full Weekend ticket) is £4.95 plus £1 booking fee, Under 5s (Saturday and Sunday) is free and Under 5s (Weekend ticket) is free too.