Food review: "I’m a keen home cook, but couldn’t in a million years produce plates like these"

He worked at the estimable Handmade Bakery in Slaithwaite before taking the plunge and together they converted an old gym in Ripponden, and Aaron and Vic Roberts (originally a mechanic and an accountant respectively) decided to have a complete change of career after Aaron did a couple of bread-making courses and got hooked.

Triangle Bakehouse was born. Before long word got out, and folk working from home jumped at the chance to get out of the house to buy bread, Swedish cinnamon buns and parkin, and neck a macchiato while they were waiting. There were queues down the street. I know because I stood in them.

Aaron and Vic ran the place successfully for five years then upped and offed to live in France, to learn more about the art of making bread. Imagine?

YP Magazine - The Loft Bar & Eatery, Oldham Road, Ripponden. Pictured Flat Iron Steak with Chimichurri. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 6th October 2025.

Scoot forward a couple of years and another enterprising young couple had a dream to open a cool bar, “the kind of place we would want to go”. The bakery under went another conversion and The Loft opened in August this year.

Oh, a cocktail bar with a few overpriced olives and posh nuts, I hear you say. I said it too, under my breath, until word got around that the person behind the drinks is a Moorcock alumna Hannah Whitworth, schooled by the amazing sommelier Aimee Turford. All it needed was an equally gifted chef to guarantee the quality of the nibbles.

It’s half six on a Wednesday night and as we clamber up the stairs, The Loft is lively. On one side of the room people are perched on tall chairs drinking Negronis, Espresso Martinis, and pints of craft ale. The beer wall is impressive: there’s Cloudwater Pale Ale, Deya’s Steady Rolling Man and an IPA from the Lakes Brew Company, amongst others. It’s a very attractive space; white walls, beams and soft light, really good work by local artist Claire Murray, and the low thump of lounge music.

On the other side of the room is a long banquette and tables, where the food is happening. And boy is it happening. Plates are flying out of the open kitchen where a young bearded man calmly goes about his business. It’s Hannah’s husband, George, who, it turns out isn’t a chef at all, so what’s he doing there ?

YP Magazine - The Loft Bar & Eatery, Oldham Road, Ripponden. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 6th October 2025.

The menu extends beyond nibbles by some distance, although there are Gordal olives and Yellowhammer sourdough from Stockport with butter and smoked salt – oh and Lindisfarne oysters. There are one or two familiar plates (hummus, Scotch egg, soy & sesame chicken wings) but quite a few new to me: I’m intrigued. Crab on Hash is a lot better than it sounds, and the sweetest, freshest white crab meat on a square of deliciously dense hash brown decorated with blobs of garlic aioli like iced gems.

Next up, that Scotch egg, a well-crafted porky beauty, properly seasoned meat and a soft egg spooling out, with a puddle of homemade piccalilli adding sharpness.

Then comes a dish of such vivid colours it looks unreal. It might just be me, but of late the least promising plate of food is invariably the most flavoursome, and this is no exception (it was always the way at the Moorcock: brown food but with amazing flavours) Essentially it’s courgette, ricotta, basil and pine nuts – four ingredients that smooshed together, sing – oh and is that a hit of heat right at the end? Ingenious.

Another blindingly simple but delightful dish is crayfish on brioche which, according to George, soaks up the brown butter better than bread. I can attest to that. It delivers an unexpected but welcome sweetness to the whole thing, the crayfish ‘coming from our best supplier, Hodgsons’.

YP Magazine - The Loft Bar & Eatery, Oldham Road, Ripponden. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 6th October 2025.

There’s a dish of light hummus with something called Arabic bread chips which are handmade, and fiendishly moreish. An accurately cooked (pink) piece of flatiron steak with a pokey chimichurri goes down extremely well with perfect chips, a bowl of aioli and a heritage tomato salad. Oh, and a bottle of crisp, unoaked chardonnay, Winery of Good Hope (2023 Stellenbosch. S Africa). Ah yes, the wine list. As you’d expect from someone who spent time studying the craft and passing all the exams, Hannah knows her stuff. The list is short – four whites, four reds and a couple of roses – but “there’ll be more choice once I’ve caught my breath!” she says.

So, this business about George not being a chef; actually he works in I.T. but as a keen home cook he designed the menu, and he’s clearly born to it. Whatever he lacks in experience he makes up for in sheer natural talent: the food was exceptional, and his calm delivery under no small amount of pressure will serve him well. He has, as they say, hit the ground running. I’m a keen home cook too, but couldn’t in a million years produce plates like these.

Nobody needs dessert but a kerfuffle strikes up at the open kitchen, with folk oo-ing and ahh-ing as George upends a cake tin onto a plate and hey presto, a perfect Basque Cheesecake appears. Oh go on then. All it needs is Pedro Ximenez syrup and a smattering of boozy sultanas, and that’s all it gets. Hannah confides she made it, and that she’s a professional baker – ah now this all falls into place – she belongs to the Kenworthy dynasty. Between them they’ve got chops. It’s altogether a splendidly joyful affair: lovely service, a crowd of happy folk and surprisingly good food.

Dinner for two with wine £127