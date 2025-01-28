Former electricity substation and police cells to be converted into micropub

A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub just outside Sheffield city centre.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has decided to grant permission for a developer to create a new bottleshop replacing an old, out-of-use electricity substation on Hicks Street, Neepsend, approximately 1km north of the city centre.

The plan is to open a bottleshop “for purchase of bottled beers to take away with the option to consume on the premises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the development will be a new rear extension built to accommodate rear of house facilities.

A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub - bottleshop - just outside Sheffield city centre.

A planning document noted: “The existing building was formerly used to house a substation and prior to that was cells for the adjacent police station.

“The building is a fine example of vernacular design incorporating a traditional Sheffield corner.