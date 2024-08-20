Four of the North's most talented chefs join forces to support the hospitality industry

A fantastic team of four chefs, Tim Allen of sō-lō (1 Michelin star), Adam Degg of Fifty Two at Rudding Park, Ruth Hansom of Hansome Restaurant & Wine Bar, and Nigel Haworth of The Three Fishes will cook up a Michelin star worthy menu in aid of Hospitality Action on Monday September 30 at Rudding Park, Harrogate.

Hosted by Stephanie Moon, Chef Consultant of All Things Food, the fundraising dinner will raise vital funds for all those in the hospitality industry on the brink of poverty or suffering from poor mental health due to challenges such as the cost of living crisis.

The evening will commence with a drinks and canapé reception before guests are treated to a truly phenomenal four-course dinner with wine prepared by four of the north’s best chefs. Guests will also have the chance to hear from each of the chefs and join in a prize draw and auction to get their hands on exclusive hospitality experiences and overnight stays.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, said: “Our chefs are guaranteed to cook up a storm, showcasing their enviable culinary skills to present signature dishes using the finest local ingredients.

All proceeds from the evening will help Hospitality Action to provide grants to families in the grip of poverty who are often suffering from poor mental health. It’s only thanks to the generosity of our chefs and guests that we are able to meet the surge in demand the coming months will surely bring.”

Ruth Hansom, Hansom Restaurant & Wine Bar said "It’s an honour to raise funds for Hospitality Action and to join forces with some of the most talented chefs in the north today. I’m looking forward to the camaraderie in the kitchen and working alongside Nigel, Adam and Tim to wow our guests as we each compete to produce the most exquisite dish! Rudding Park is a gorgeous setting and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to this extra special fundraising dinner for a cause close to my heart.”

Tickets for the Chef's Dinner at Rudding Park cost £135 per person or £1,300 for a table of ten.