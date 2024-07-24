1 . Bavette, Horsforth

Bavette in Horsforth has been crowned the Best Local Restaurants in The Good Food Guide 2024. Co-editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloe Hamilton, said: “With Sandy and Clément’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments (Terroirs, where they met, is a strong influence), opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper. But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list (including bottles from Clément’s family of organic winemakers in the Loire), and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible."Photo: James Hardisty