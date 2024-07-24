Bavette in Horsforth, Leeds, has been crowned the overall winner of 2024. The restaurant, opened by couple Sandy Jarvis and Clement Cousin, only opened in February of this year but has already been crowned Britain’s Best Local Restaurant, surpassing competition from across the country.
It is no surprise given the strength of the reviews it has received. Our food reviewer, Chris Bond, said: “There is no magic recipe to creating a great restaurant, but Bavette comes as close to a blueprint as I’ve seen in a long time.”
It seems judges agreed and the anonymous inspectors were impressed with the natural ease and warmth of hospitality at the busy French bistro, along with Jarvis’ menu of authentic French dishes. It was decided that it has raised the game in this corner of Leeds and beyond, presenting the ‘model of the perfect local restaurant’.
It wasn’t the only Yorkshire restaurants bagging a spot in this year’s Good Food Guide list.
1. Bavette, Horsforth
Bavette in Horsforth has been crowned the Best Local Restaurants in The Good Food Guide 2024. Co-editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloe Hamilton, said: “With Sandy and Clément’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments (Terroirs, where they met, is a strong influence), opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper. But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list (including bottles from Clément’s family of organic winemakers in the Loire), and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible."Photo: James Hardisty
2. Brook's Restaurant
Brook's Restaurant in Brighouse was named on the Best Local Restaurants 2024 list. Customers praised the "imaginative energy" o the small-plates menu whilst The Good Food Guide judges urged you to try the treacle tart with mascarpone. Pictured is owner Lauren Midgley, photographed by Jim Fitton.Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Coin in Hebden Bridge
Coin in Hebden Bridge is one of the Best Local Restaurants 2024. Judges called the menu "inspired" and said Coin had plenty of "modern brasserie energy".Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Hearth in Hull
Hearth in Hull has also been named one of the Best Local Restaurants in The Good Food Guide 2024. When our reviewer Dave Lee went and urged people in Yorkshire to get booked in quick. He said: "What they’ve collectively created is a solid, exciting, enticing and friendly restaurant that’s bucking the current trend and delivering on all levels. I’d get in quick, if I was you."Photo: Hearth
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.