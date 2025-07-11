The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that I’ve been coming here since it opened 18 years ago, that’s quite a lot of pints.

This tiny bar, part of the North Bar stable, in the heart of Chapel Allerton has a loyal following, and it’s not hard to see why.

With its quirky décor, the jumble of mismatched lampshades and personal beer tankards hanging from the ceiling is a particular delight; it feels like a cross between a retro den and your granny’s old front room.

Further North in Chapel Allerton

But it’s not just its quirkiness that makes it feel so special. There’s a warm and welcoming vibe, and unlike so many other bars and taprooms, it’s not trying to be cool.

The beer has always been a big draw, attracting local regulars and ale aficionados alike.

Britain’s craft ale scene has transformed our bars and pubs over the past 20 years, but you still tend to see familiar names popping up wherever you go.

Here, though, there’s always something different to try.

When I was here the other day, they had a dark mild, a pale ale and an imperial stout (not for the fainthearted), all from Bristol-based brewery Left Handed Giant, along with the simply named Table Beer from London’s Kernel Brewery.

There are also local offerings like North Bar Pils and a dazzling array of beers and ciders available by the bottle.

It’s a great spot, whatever the weather. In the winter, when it’s blowing a hooley outside or lashing down with rain, the warm lights draw you in like a holy beacon.

Equally, on a hot summer’s day with the bifold doors pulled back, you can almost imagine being on holiday (if you block out the traffic noise from the main road outside, that is).

It’s convivial and friendly, the kind of place that has water bowls and free snacks for your pooch.

The best kind of place.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5