Gardeners Arms, Lofthouse: Yorkshire village pub gets permission to serve alcohol until 1am on weekends
Objections were raised to plans for the Gardeners Arms in Lofthouse to serve alcohol until 1am at weekends.
Leeds City Council received three letters from people living nearby who feared it would lead to noise and anti-social behaviour.
But a variation to the pub licence was allowed after conditions to prevent public nuisance were agreed.
A licence sub-committee was told later opening would allow the pub to serve Leeds Utd fans returning from matches and people watching overseas rugby on TV.
George Domleo, representing the applicant Punch Partnerships, said: “I submit that this is a sensible and considered application. It won’t become a nightclub.”
Stephen Holroyd-Case, Ardsley and Robin Hood Labour councillor, said people living nearby had raised concerns over rowdy behaviour and noise.
He told the hearing: “They are already very concerned about anti-social behaviour around the area and they are concerned it will be exacerbated by extending the times.”
Mr Domleo said Mathew Kelly, who runs the Leeds Road pub, had a good working relationship with the police.
Measures to prevent nuisance included bottles not being disposed of outside at night and customers being told to keep quiet when leaving.
The pub first applied to serve later every day, but agreed to leave Monday and Thursday opening as currently licensed.
It means alcohol can be served until 1am Friday and Saturday, 11.30pm on Sundays and midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
