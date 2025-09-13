The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in North Bar Within in the beautiful East Yorkshire market town of Beverley, the shop and production unit is ‘where the magic happens.’

Beyond the glass counter where ‘Energy Coffee’ and ‘Peace Lavender’ chocolates are elegantly displayed alongside Mint Truffles, Orange slices, chocolate popcorn and a crisp and snappy looking slice christened ‘The Fruit & Nut One’ - one of Gemini Chocolate’s five Great Taste Award winners - the machines within the production unit in which they are made stand ready to create the next collection.

Walking through the glass door bearing the legend ‘All Made Here,’ reveals a neat operation managed by self-taught chocolatier, Sam Chandler with the support of assistant chocolatier, Syce Barrie, shop manager Rebecca Walker-Roberts, events manager, Kit Lilley and Barista Joseph Cocker.

Sam Chandler, Owner of Gemini - Chocolate in Beverley, preparing his chocolate moulds before finally turning the out with the next step adding the filling. Picture: James Hardisty.

For professional musician, Sam, chocolate making has a similar synergy.

“They are very different but they do have similarities. They are both very creative and I do sometimes create chocolate with music in mind. Music is bass, middle and treble and you have to have all these qualities of sound in balance. So when making chocolate I’m conscious of the deep, middle and high flavours which helps me to create a more balanced flavour profile,” explains Sam.

Within the chocolate room are five main machines. The roaster is where the process of taking the Peruvian cacao beans from bean to bar begins. From there it moves to the Winnow machine where the separation of the shell and the nibs happens here. Next step is the stone grinder where Palmyra Tree Blossom, a highly nutritious unrefined sugar harvested from the nectar of the Palmyra Palm Tree, is used to sweeten the chocolate giving Gemini Chocolate a certain distinction.

The chocolate is then ground for three to four days before moving on to the next stage.

Pictured Sam Chandler, Owner of Gemini - Chocolate, with Becky Walker-Roberts, (Manager). Picture: James Hardisty

“We make chocolate from bean to bar which is a labour of love, but that means we roast the beans, winnow and grind them. Once it is winnowed it is stone ground in the stone grinder for three to four days. This is when you can add the Palmyra Tree Blossom and over three to four days the texture of the cacoa becomes very smooth, silky, velvety and delicious. It’s where the magic happens,” explains Sam.

From the stone grinder, the ingredients are moved into the tempering machine where Sam explains the temperature is manipulated to give the end product its shine and snappy texture. “It is a cooling process which ensures it is set as you want and ensures it has a nice gloss and texture.”

Once ready, the chocolate is poured into the various moulds stacked neatly in the room and then put into the fridge to set for two hours. It is then packaged and within a few strides is placed in the aforementioned counter ready for sale to the customers who pop in, not just for chocolate, but also for a range of drinks including the more unusual Beetroot and Turmeric lattes.

Arranged around the shelves are chocolate bars in a range of mouth-watering flavours. Peruvian Cacao; Mylk Chocolate Stars on sticks; Goji Berry Chocolate with Goji Berry Oil and Berries; Matcha & Strawberry; Fruits of the Forest; Wild Blueberry & Ginger; Cardamon & Chilli; Amazonas and Hazelnut and Sultana. A sign on the counter announces there is even a Pistachio Ice Cream bar among the extensive assortment.

A selection of chocolates sold in the shop, Energy Coffee and Peace Lavender. Picture: James Hardisty.

It is evidently a collection that keeps on growing – according to Sam, whose favourite is ‘The Peanut One’ which is Gemini’s version of a Snickers bar. A mouth-watering mix of peanut, chocolate and caramel from the Classic range. “We have a huge collection and a variety of bar; truffles, chocolate bars. We have different percentages of chocolate, 70, 85 and 100 per cent. It is ever growing, ever developing.

“The whole process is really rewarding. Just turning what was once a cocoa bean into chocolate is quite magical. It is a lot of work but also a lot of fun,” says Sam.

His foray into chocolate making began with his youngest brother Ben.

“I think it probably began with Ben giving me a book on nutrition. It inspired me to change my lifestyle, my diet and led to me learning about the healthy benefits of the cacao bean. It made me ask this question – ‘if the cacao bean is so healthy then why is chocolate unhealthy?’ That inspired me to make healthy chocolate and that was about eight years ago now.

Sam Chandler, Owner of Gemini - Chocolate, preparing his chocolate moulds before finally turning the out with the next step adding the filling. Picture: James Hardisty.

“I am completely self-taught. I read about it, watched videos and tried lots of different experiments. Through endless experimentation and trial and error it slowly began to taste good, which is when I started selling it at markets in the local area.”

Then living in the small East Riding village of Hotham, Sam eventually moved to London for two years to work with his brothers Ben, and Wil,l the brains behind the business brand – Gemini – their shared star sign. “I am a Gemini and Will is too. It is a star sign that is tied in with the spiritual connection and it gives it that bit of mystique as well.”

Expanding on this, Sam talks about the event space where open mics and poetry jams are held along with cacao ceremonies above the shop he opened in December last year after leaving London, when he brought his healthy chocolate brand, also available online, to Beverley.

Cacao ceremonies, he says, are an important element of the business. “It is basically a way drinking hot chocolate as a ceremony. I like to think our cacao beans are ceremonial grade and we use them to create a ceremonial hot chocolate to connect, open up and connect spiritually with chocolate and each other. It is mostly a connecting experience.

“Chocolate has a rich history and many spiritual connotations. I do have spiritual beliefs and it is part of why I got into chocolate.”

The brand is also proud of its sustainable and ethical values. Cacao beans used in Gemini Chocolate’s products are sourced from small holder cacao farming families in Pangoa, a Southern region of Peru.

A selection of Chocolates sold in the shop. Picture: James Hardisty.

“They are organic, Fair Trade and grown very sustainably in a system called agro-forestry where they are grown amongst other vegetation which is great for many things,” says Sam. “The decisions we make, everything has to be in line with the values we have put in place. They are at the heart of what we do.”

Giving their food conscious customers a window into their chocolate world allows them to see behind the ‘mystique’ and watch the process of producing bean to bar.

“Our food choices matter, they do make a difference to our physical health; mental health and the health of our planet. I wanted to create chocolate that gave people a better choice and then to make our process fully transparent by allowing customers to watch while eating chocolate, drinking chocolate and helping to form a community around that as well. I think it is still quite unusual for producers like us to make chocolate from bean to bar and customers can watch that process happening.

“I am a creative person and transforming something that was once a cacao bean into chocolate is very rewarding. It is a process I have full control over, and once you create this chocolate it can become anything you want. It can feel quite magical.”