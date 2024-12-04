Get Cocoa-zy this season with Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa's ‘Taste of Winter’ Spa Day – featuring a decadent hot chocolate flight
Priced from £125 Monday to Friday and from £135 on weekends, this exclusive package is designed to transport guests into a cozy winter retreat, complete with thermal spa access, a Caudalie facial treatment (50 minutes) and a delectable lunch, with a uniquely indulgent hot chocolate tasting experience!
For those looking to indulge in some winter warmth, the package includes full access to Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa's thermal facilities, a Caudalie facial inclusive of a soothing shoulder, neck, and scalp massage (50 minutes), a relaxing two-course lunch, and a special “golden ticket” that can be redeemed for a hot chocolate flight.
This flight features three delightful seasonal flavours: Gingerbread Hot Chocolate with popping candy, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Hot White Chocolate, and Marshmallow Hot Chocolate topped with cream—each adding a festive touch to the day.
Adding to the seasonal treat, each guest will take home an exclusive Caudalie gift set valued at over £40, including a 10ml fragrance, 30ml shower gel, 75ml hand cream, 10ml VinoPerfect serum, and 15ml cashmere cream. This luxurious gift, alongside a Daniel Thwaites tote bag and flip-flops, will extend the warmth of the spa day experience long after they leave.
This package includes:
- 3-hours of relaxation in the pool and thermal experiences
- Caudalie facial and soothing shoulder, neck, and scalp massage (50 minutes)
- 2 Course lunch
- Hot Chocolate flight
- Caudalie gift set (worth over £40)
This package starts at £125 per person (£10 supplement for Sat-Sun) and is available until the end of February.