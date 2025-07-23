Get Your Hands on Iconic 00s party drink, Reef, on the house in Leeds this weekend
Making waves yet again, the drink that captured the spotlight with its nostalgic comeback last year has become the first alcoholic RTD (ready-to-drink) in the UK to launch in a resealable carton – making those on-the-go social occasions even better!
And this Saturday (July 26), the brand is heading to Hyde Park, Leeds, to hand out full-size cartons, and summer-ready branded merch including flipflops, sunglasses and picnic blankets.
Whether you’re heading to a festival, relaxing in the park, or catching up with friends at a BBQ, Reef’s new carton format has been designed with socialising in mind. The compact 330ml cartons are not only lighter than the original glass bottles but are also better for the environment with fully recyclable packaging.
Loved by ravers and revered by the Y2K crowd, Reef burst back onto the scene in 2024 and instantly flew off the shelves, proving the thirst for 00s nostalgia remains stronger than ever.
Now appealing to a new wave of drinkers, Reef has found fresh relevance among Gen Z, who are drawn not just to the throwback branding but also to the way it fits into their lifestyle. With a lower ABV and a light, fruity flavour profile, Reef aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s more mindful approach to alcohol. It’s made for casual, social moments, from pre-drinks to picnics, and its convenient format makes it ideal for on-the-go occasions where connection matters more than getting drunk. Reef isn’t just a nod to the past - it’s a drink made for now.
With its signature Orange & Passion Fruit flavour, Reef is infused with real fruit juice and a 3.4% ABV vodka kick, delivering a juicy hit of exotic freshness that made it a cult classic.
Head to Hyde Park to get your hands on a carton!