The Grade II* listed Golden Lion, sitting handsomely on the Rochdale Canal is the oldest pub in town and in the summer the outside seating makes it a pleasing place to sit with a pint and watch the world go by.

Inside, stone flagged floors, open fires and stoves in any number of rooms – four large ones on the ground floor (plus a pool room) with a complete miss-match of furniture, including schoolroom-like seating and battered leather sofas.

There’s very little wall space, it’s all taken up with posters remembering music gigs and photos of DJs and musicians, most of whom have fetched up here to play the decks.

The Lion is very much on the music map: celebrity DJ events have brought the likes of Jarvis Cocker, Don Letts and Kevin Rowland, with former snooker champ Steve Davis (DJ Thundermuscle) spinning discs from time to time.

On the pumps an impressive choice of cask ales, including Brimful of Amber American Golden Ale from Nightjar Brew Co, Lost in the Sauce by Poole Brewing, Pomona Island Tarquell from Salford, Eagles Crag - The Eagle's Strike citrus session ale from just down the road, and at least a couple more, plus a host of keg beers.

Thai food provided by The Three Lady Chefs on-site kitchen: dishes include the likes of Massaman curry, Pad Thai and Satay.

This place has a uniqueness which gives ‘pub as hub’ a new meaning.

Owners Matthanee Nilavongse (known as Gig) and her partner Richard Walker run it with huge hearts; it’s the meeting place for various classes and local groups.

Talk about a pub at the heart of the community – however they’ve achieved the happy diversity here, they should roll it out to every corner of the country.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5