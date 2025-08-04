The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grantley Arms is set to open on August 14 after it was taken over by the owners of the nearby Grantley Hall - a luxury hotel in the neighbouring village.

The two sites are owned by the Sykes family, who opened Grantley Hall in 2019 and has transformed it into one of the best hotels in the country.It has also been named one of the Leading Hotels of the World and has a Michelin-starred restaurant; Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

Chef Gavin Swift, formerly the senior sous chef at Grantley Hall, will take on the role of chef patron at the Grantley Arms.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed Chef Patron at the Grantley Arms.

“I’ve been part of the Grantley Hall team for several years now, and I’m proud to bring everything we stand for – exceptional quality, local ingredients, and true Yorkshire hospitality – into a relaxed, countryside setting.

“I actually became a chef by accident, but my very first job was in a pub. So, it feels quite special to be returning to my roots, leading a pub we hope will become a true culinary destination”.

The pub has been refurbished and designed to “reflect the timeless character of a village pub” and has the original fireplaces and ceiling beams.

It sits a short drive or a picturesque walk from the hotel, and includes stunning views of the Yorkshire countryside. It is also family and dog friendly.