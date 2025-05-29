The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-star Grantley Hall has recently bought a village pub in the neighbouring village of Grantley, and is set to open it as the Grantley Arms this summer.

The hotel said it plans to have a focus on seasonal dishes and local produce, to showcase the best of traditional pub classics with a twist in a relaxed setting.

Chef Gavin Swift, who is currently the senior sous chef at Grantley Hall, will take on the role of chef patron.

A statement from the hotel also said the interior will reflect that of a traditional village pub, complete with cosy fireplace. An outdoor area will also provide the perfect spot to enjoy the sun and stunning views of the Yorkshire countryside.

Grantley Hall’s managing director, Richard Sykes said: “At Grantley Hall, warm hospitality is at the heart of everything we do – and that same spirit is what makes a truly great local pub.

“Grantley Arms is a proud new chapter for us, and one we’re incredibly excited to share with both our hotel guests and the local community.

“Whether it’s a leisurely lunch before check-in or a relaxed farewell meal after a stay, we see the pub as a natural extension of the Grantley experience – a place where quality, comfort and Yorkshire charm come together.”

Grantley Arms is set to bring seasonal Yorkshire flavours and relaxed elegance to the heart of North Yorkshire | Grantley Hall

On his appointment as chef patron, Gavin Swift said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed chef patron of Grantley Arms.

“Having been part of the Grantley Hall team for several years, I’m proud to take everything we stand for – exceptional quality, local ingredients, and genuine Yorkshire hospitality – into a relaxed, countryside setting.

“The pub is a chance to celebrate great food in a way that feels approachable and familiar, while still upholding the high standards our guests know and love.”

