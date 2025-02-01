Great British Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain's beautiful Ramadan recipes

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samsas

Makes 7. Ingredients – for the filling: 2 medium sweet potatoes; 1tsp ground cinnamon; 1 orange, zest only (reserving the juice for later); 100g walnuts, finely chopped.

For the pastry: 150g butter; 270g pack of filo pastry, ready-rolled (7 sheets); 100g pistachios, finely chopped.

Nadiya Hussain. Photo credit: Chris Terry

For the syrup: Juice of an orange (see above); 100ml water; 150g caster sugar.

For the strawberry coulis: 227g punnet of strawberries; 100g icing sugar; Squeeze of lemon juice

Pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, place directly on to a microwave plate and cook for 10 minutes till very soft. You can also do this in the oven.

Take out and leave to cool enough so they can be handled and then scoop out all the flesh and pop into a bowl. Mash to a smooth paste with the cinnamon, orange zest and walnuts. Set aside.

Kabuli pulao from Rooza by Nadiya Hussain Photo credit: Chris Terry

For the pastry, pop the butter into a pan and melt till brown. As soon as it starts to bubble and brown flecks appear, you have browned the butter. Take off the heat.

Preheat the oven to 190°C and have a baking tray at the ready.

Cut the filo sheets down the length and create 14 strips of filo, leaving the sheets you’re not working with under a damp tea towel. Butter two sheets together. Take a dollop of the filling and place at the bottom of the end of the strip. Fold a corner over to create a visible triangle, encasing the filling. Now take the filled triangle and fold over again and keep going till you have a fully encased triangle. Make the other six and butter them all over with any leftover butter. Pop on to the tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Make the syrup by pouring the orange juice into a pan with the water and caster sugar. Bring to the boil and leave to simmer till the syrup is thick and golden.

Take the triangles out of the oven and dip straight into the syrup till completely coated, then coat with pistachios and set aside.

For the strawberry coulis, put the fresh strawberries, icing sugar and lemon juice in a food processor and blend. Serve alongside the samsas as a dip or a drizzle.

Vegetable peanut curry with sticky rice

Serves 6. Ingredients – for the sticky rice: 600g Thai sticky rice (found in most supermarkets).

For the paste: 1 onion, roughly chopped; 1 lemongrass stalk, roughly chopped; 3 Thai red chillies; 6 cloves of garlic; 5cm piece of peeled ginger, roughly chopped; 2tbsps fish sauce; 1 lime, juice only; 2tbsps chilli powder; 1tsp palm or brown sugar; 1tsp ground cumin; 1tsp ground coriander; 2tsp shrimp paste.

For the vegetables: Oil, for frying; 2tbsps smooth peanut butter; 1 whole squash, peeled and chopped into chunks (700g); 4 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped into chunks; 2 red peppers, chopped into chunks; 2 x 400ml tins of coconut milk; 400ml cold water; 100g spinach, roughly chopped.

To serve: 200ml oil; 150g peanuts; Handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped; Salt

Before we do anything, let’s start by sorting out the sticky rice. By the time that is cooked, we will have this curry made. For the sticky rice, you need to make sure you wash it really well till the water runs clear. You can use the hot tap water to remove the starch. When it runs clear, drain the rice in a colander that has very small holes so the rice grains don’t escape.

Leave the rice to drain, then pop a pan on the hob that is big enough to suspend the colander at its rim. Pour some hot water into the base, bring the water to the boil and leave to simmer.

Put the colander in the pan, making sure the water doesn’t touch the rice grains. Pop on a lid that fits the top of the colander and leave the whole thing to steam for one hour 30 minutes. Occasionally check that there is still hot water simmering in the base. If it is lacking, just top it up with water from the kettle.

Now let’s make the paste by putting the onion, lemongrass, red chillies, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, lime juice, chilli powder, palm or brown sugar, ground cumin, coriander and shrimp paste in a food processor. Blend the whole thing till you have a smooth, even mixture. If you find it isn’t shifting at all, add a small splash of water. Once that is done, set it aside.

On to the vegetables. Pour some oil into a frying pan and get the oil lovely and hot. Add the paste into the pan and cook for five minutes till it looks dry and is much darker in colour. Now add the smooth peanut butter and mix through.

Lower the heat, get the squash, potato and red pepper in and give everything a good mix. Pour in the coconut milk and cold water and bring the mixture to the boil. As soon as it comes up to the boil, leave to simmer over a medium heat with the lid off for 30 minutes. As soon as the potatoes are tender, add the spinach in and mix through so it can wilt for five minutes.

To make the peanuts, pour the oil into a pan and get the oil hot. Add the peanuts and fry till golden brown. Drain on to a plate with kitchen paper and sprinkle over some salt. Be sure to use your leftover home-made peanut oil for other recipes when it has cooled down.

Now it’s time to serve. Take your sticky rice and serve some curry alongside, sprinkling over the salted fried peanuts and chopped coriander.

Kabuli pulao with qorma-e-sabzi

Serves 6. Ingredients – For the pulao: 150g ghee; 4 cloves; 3 bay leaves; 1 large cinnamon stick; 2 onions, thinly sliced; 2tbsps garlic paste; 2tbsps salt; 500g diced boneless lamb; 3tbsps garam masala; 100ml hot water; 500g basmati rice; 650ml boiling water.

For the qorma-e-sabzi: 3tbsps oil; 1 bunch of spring onions, thinly sliced; 1tsp salt; 1 lemon, juice only; 1kg frozen spinach; 2tsps ground coriander; 1tsp ground black pepper; Small handful of fresh coriander; Small handful of fresh dill.

For the carrot topping: 2 carrots, grated; 50g raisins; 40g almonds, toasted; 3tbsps vinegar; 2tsps honey

Start by making the pulao. To a large pan add all the ghee and, over a high heat, allow the ghee to melt. Add the cloves, bay leaves and stick of cinnamon and let the whole spices sizzle in the melting ghee.

Add the sliced onions and cook till they are really soft and golden. Now add your garlic paste and salt and cook through for a few minutes.

Get the lamb cubes in with the garam masala and cook till the meat is brown. Pour in the 100 millilitres hot water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat slightly and cook till there is no more liquid left and there is a golden-brown mixture coating the meat. Wash the basmati rice till the water runs clear. This will take a few washes, but it’s important to remove as much starch as possible. Drain the rice and add to the meat. On a high heat, mix the rice with the meat and onions, mixing and scraping the base for about five minutes to remove any rice that may be sticking.

Pour in the boiling water and, over a high heat, mix and allow the whole thing to come to a boil till almost all the liquid has dried off and you can see every grain of rice. As soon as you get to that point, lower the heat completely and put the lid on. Leave to steam for about 30 minutes.

While the pulao cooks, let’s make the qorma-e-sabzi. Pour the oil into a medium non-stick pan and bring to a high heat. Add the sliced spring onions with the salt and cook for a few minutes.

As soon as the spring onions are soft, add the lemon juice and the frozen spinach. Water should release from the frozen spinach – keep cooking till most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the ground coriander and black pepper and cook till completely dry and there is no excess liquid in the base when you are stirring. Take it off the heat as soon as it is ready and stir in the fresh coriander and dill.

Make the quick carrot topping by putting the grated carrots in a bowl with the raisins and toasted almonds. Mix well. Put the vinegar and honey in a bowl and mix. Drizzle all over the carrots and stir through.