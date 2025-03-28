Great British Menu: Tommy Banks, Will Lockwood and Callum Leslie to team up at Roots York for special menu
Callum Leslie, Executive Chef at The Black Swan Oldstead, has represented the North East and Yorkshire in the popular BBC show this year.
He wowed the veteran judge and secured a place in finals week, continuing to impress.
To celebrate Callum’s fantastic achievement this year, Roots York is set to team him up with their Head Chef, Will Lockwood (who served his canapé and pre-dessert at the banquet in 2023), and Tommy Banks; who had huge success on Great British Menu back in 2016 and 2017
Roots York is to host two special nights where you'll have the chance to experience the very best dishes from Tommy Banks, Will Lockwood, and Callum Leslie’s time on Great British Menu.
The events will be held on Thursday May 1 and May 8, priced at £195pp with the option to add a wine pairing or soft pairing on the night.
Due to the fixed nature of the menu for this event, the restaurant is unable to accommodate any allergies, intolerances, or dietary requirements for these evenings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.