Guy Fawkes Inn’s Steak and Ale Pie: Yorkshire taste tests viral pie rated the ‘best’ by popular influencer
After American influencer Kalani Smith described the pie as the “best he’s ever had,” we went to Guy Fawkes Inn to find out why this pie is proving popular.
The Guy Fawkes Inn is a stone's throw away from the Minster on High Petergate. The eerie mask of Fawkes hangs from the building and the blue plaque on the pub’s wall confirms this historical location.
Up a small flight of stairs you’re inside the dimly lit pub. The walls are covered with Fawkes’ memorabilia and references, the floor is made out of dark timber and the tables are scattered with gas-lamps. All of the interior adds to the ambience of this traditional pub setting, steeped in history.
It’s nearly 2pm and fortunately we’d booked a table because the place is packed with mainly tourists devouring hearty pub lunches.
We we’re seated at the back near the window overlooking a small courtyard. It’s extremely cosy, so much so we end up chatting to the table right next to us.
The Swift family by our side have come especially to try the pie after seeing Kalani’s video.
Mick Swift explained how they’d travelled for a day out from Barnsley for his 60th.
He said: “I wanted to taste it for myself. I thought, what better way to celebrate my birthday? “It’s not cheap, mind, £22.50 but it’s a one-off treat.”
The hearty menu warns hungry tourists that the pie is made fresh so it will take at least 30 minutes to bake.
Like Mick, my husband opts for the pie whereas I being vegetarian, go for the Butternut Squash with chestnut stuffing (£17.50).
Mick is served first. By now, we had become well acquainted with the Swifts. This meant I could peer over at his pie to see the thick shortcrust pastry shielding the filling. It’s served with a lump of mash and gravy containing pickled onions.
Mick said: “You have to order any sides as extras as it comes like this for £22.50.” At first, he looks a little disheartened at the size of it.
When he cuts it open however his smile brightens as a thick gravy containing large chunks of Steak pours out.
Excitedly he cuts straight into the steaming hot pie.
“It’s good that,” he managed to say while taking a quick drink due to the heat of the pie overwhelming his mouth.
Next up my husband is served his rustic pie - exactly what you want from pub grub.
He cuts straight into it but wisely waits to eat it.
When he did he said that the pastry was “bang on.”
My husband said: “It’s a thick shortcrust pastry using lard. It’s nice and flaky without being too oily. It’s spot on.”
He also enjoyed the filling which is rich but “you get plenty of meat.”
My butternut squash was served. It’s half a butternut squash with flavoursome stuffing sprinkled on top with some root crisps. It’s tasty and it is filling. At first, I regretted not ordering some vegetables on the side because I like a multicoloured plate of food but actually, this is plenty.
Verdict
Mick finished off his plate and said he was “stuffed.”
“I didn’t touch my side dish,” he said.
As for being the best pie he’s ever had, he replies: “It’s certainly one of the best, although I couldn’t afford it every day, it’s worth it for a treat.”
My husband agreed that it is “up there” with some of his top pies because of the pastry.
He said: “They’ve done well to keep up the good quality now they make so many pies.”
Since all the media attention the Inn said that customers have trebled and the pie is the most popular item on the menu.
It’s great to see a hospitality venue doing so well in a tough economic climate. The prices are high but this is more of a restaurant and it’s about the whole experience. If you want a taste of hearty British food in a traditional setting, this is the place to visit.