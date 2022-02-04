Harden's Best UK Restaurants 2022: Four Yorkshire dining spots named in top 100

The guide was first collated by Peter Harden over 30 years ago and surveys 3,000 regular diners on their favourite destinations around the UK. More than 30,000 reports were submitted this year.

This year the list was topped by Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham, run by a young chef with a Punjabi background who offers 10-course tasting menus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trends captured by the guide include increases in the number of seafood restaurants, Japanese cuisine and 'modern British' menus.

Tommy Banks outside Roots in York

Yet perhaps surprisingly, only four Yorkshire entries appear in the guide, and Michelin-starred names are missing.

The highest ranked was York bistro Le Cochon Aveugle, opened by Beverley-born chef Josh Overington and his partner Victoria Roberts, a former nurse, in 2014. Le Cochon - the pig - came in at 33rd in the list.

The next was Michael Wignall's Michelin-starred Dales gastropub The Angel at Hetton, which he took over in 2018, at 58th.

Skosh in York

Neil Bentinck's York restaurant Skosh, with its focus on local produce, was 88th.

Though Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks' gastropub The Black Swan at Oldstead was not included, his York venture, Roots, was featured at 97 in the list.

Other Michelin-starred eateries not to make the top 100 are The Star at Harome, The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds and Grantley Hall near Ripon.

In past guides The Box Tree at Ilkley, which has since lost its Michelin star, and The Yorke Arms in Nidderdale, which has since closed, have been named in the top 100, as has The Man Behind the Curtain, run by Michael O'Hare.

Josh Overington and Victoria Roberts run Le Cochon Aveugle in York