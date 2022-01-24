Estrella Damm Gastropubs 2022: Six Yorkshire inns named in guide's UK top 50 - including fire-hit Star at Harome

The beer brand chooses a list of the best dining pubs in the country every year and the 2022 list is topped by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk.

Although six Yorkshire establishments made the list, the highest-ranked, The Star Inn at Harome which placed third, is currently closed after a fire devastated the thatched pub in November.

Owner and Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern has teamed up with the village's other fine dining destination, The Pheasant, run by his ex-wife, to continue a limited food offering, but expects renovation work at The Star to take at least a year.

The Star Inn at Harome and owner Andrew Pern

Immediately behind his venture in fourth place is The Angel at Hetton, run by Michael Wignall - who also holds a Michelin star.

The Angel, in the Dales, has been called 'Britain's original gastropub' and had a long-established reputation before Wignall's arrival in 2018. It was awarded a star and listed in the Michelin Guide 2020.

The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley - another long-term Michelin Guide occupant - is further down the top 50, as are two pubs in the Halifax area - The Moorcock at Norland near Sowerby Bridge and Shibden Mill Inn on the old Shibden Hall estate, known for its Gentleman Jack connections.

Shibden Mill Inn

The final Yorkshire entry is The Hovingham Inn near York, which appears in the Michelin Guide 2021.

Estrella Damm has sponsored the list for seven of the past 13 years, collating votes from pub owners, food critics and industry experts.

Publisher Chris Lowe said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK. We are delighted to host this year’s event in Manchester for the first time, highlighting the range of talent across the UK. I’m incredibly delighted for Brendan and everyone at The Unruly Pig to get the number one spot.”

The Moorcock Inn at Norland

The Angel at Hetton

The Hovingham Inn