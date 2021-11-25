North Yorkshire Fire nd Rescue Service were called to The Star Inn at Harome, on Main Street in Harome, at around 10.15pm on Wednesday night (November 24).

At the height of the fire, the service had nine crews at the scene, but this has now been reduced to seven.

As of 7am this morning (November 25), the crews were still battling the blaze and trying to get it under control.

Andrew Pern outside The Star Inn at Harome

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were unable to confirm what damage was done to the popular restaurant as the crews were still fighting the fire, and said she expected them to be there for some time.

A statement posted at around 5am on The Star Inn at Harome Twitter account said: "It’s been a long night so far…..I’m afraid we won’t be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning, residents please call after 9 am."

The Star Inn has held a Michelin star for the majority of chef Andrew Pern's tenure. It was only the second pub in the UK to be awarded a Michelin star. Pern, who lost his star in 2011 before battling to get it back - finally succeeding in 2015 - is celebrating 25 years this year.