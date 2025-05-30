The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To save you a lot of guessing, the answer is a pub on the hills above Hebden Bridge.

The ‘famous’ Hare and Hounds was the scene a week or two ago of the two faces of TV entertainment, brought together for Channel 4’s Perfect Pub Walks.

The monster mixed grill is one of those slightly gimmicky things pubs sometimes do to encourage bums on seats – ordered by the lads, whether or not it was eaten is another thing – but I bet it made good telly.

Hare & Hounds, Hebden Bridge

There can’t be too many boozers with better vistas than this.

900 feet above sea level and perched on the hill overlooking Hebden Bridge, this long, low stone Timothy Taylor pub (known locally as the Lane Ends) has been dispensing beer and cheer for more than 150 years, though parts of the building date back to the 1600s.

There’s plenty of room for drinkers and diners; a lovely big family table as you walk in next to the open fire (roaring away on a warm May lunchtime, as it should be in this neck of the woods where it’s an overcoat colder) and an attractive beer garden to take full advantage of those long views past Heptonstall to Stoodley Pike.

Expect the Taylor’s canon – Ram Tam, Boltmaker, Landlord and a fabulous blonde, Knowle Spring, which was is absolutely on song.

There’s Northern Rising Cask, a collaboration between Tim Taylor and Northern Monk, Neck Oil IPA and Erdinger on tap and a small wine list.

Alongside the ‘The Animal’ mixed grill monster (just 2 ½ lbs of meat) there are standard pub grub classics with groan-worthy Yorkshire-isms on the menu; expect the likes of ‘Fill thi’ boots pies, including steak, ale and stilton and cheese & onion, fish & chips and ‘burger me’ (no prizes for this one …)

Despite the puns it’s a terrific place to sit with a pint of Ram Tam and soak up that sunset.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5