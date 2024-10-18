Hatfields, Doncaster: The Yorkshire pub in an imposing former townhouse which is like stepping back into the 1990s
The building sits on what was the furthest boundary of Hatfield, and on a curious junction. If Hatfields did once have a private area outside its main (and still imposing) portico, it has long vanished.
And – word to the wise – don’t even attempt to climb the steps to what was the chief doorway, it has not been an entrance for quite some while, and you’ll get in by using the doors on the right hand side, adjacent to a huge carpark and to a generous outdoor seating area.
Once inside, there’s little to tell you if this was, in fact, a home, or built as a commodious coaching inn.
There are two central pillars surviving from what may have been the main hallway, but other architectural features have been (sadly) lost with the passage of time.
What we have these days is a commodious space, cleverly divided so that you can either join a throng, or be more private, served by one L-shaped bar, on which you’ll discover some classic ales – Wainwright, Hobgoblin and Pedigree among them, the other day.
It's also a little like entering a time warp, in that the décor doesn’t look as if it has been changed in these 30 years, with Ercol tables and chairs, quite a lot of banquette seating, and florally-themed prints in abundance on the walls.
It is all, to be honest, in need of a really good spruce-up and the assistance of someone with a designer’s flair.
If any TV team were wanting to film a drama which was set in 1994, here’s your location, all ready to be filmed, without overmuch worrying the props department.
Having said that, it’s spotlessly clean and tidy, familiarly comfortable, which makes it a very popular place hereabouts, and the main attraction is undoubtedly a wide-ranging pub grub-style menu, with lunchtime specials that won’t drain the pocket.
There’s a decent choice for veggies, and the wine list is pretty good as well.
The bar staff are chatty without being intrusive, and they are eager to make their customers feel at home.
Welcome 5/5
Atmosphere 3/5
Drinks choice 4/5
Prices 4/5
Ash Hill Rd, Hatfield, Doncaster DN7 6JH
