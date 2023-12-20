An independent restaurant and bakery in the historic Hull Old Town has been added to the Michelin Guide – making it the city’s only entry.

Hearth on King Street in Trinity Square was one of the Guide’s new additions for December, with inspectors calling it a ‘buzzy spot’ and praising its modern British cuisine. There is a 50-cover restaurant on the first floor and a bakery and cafe downstairs.

Hearth only opened in 2022 thanks to a Levelling Up grant enabling chef Ryan Telford, head baker Caitlin Ogden and manager Ian Pexton to convert what had previously been offices used by Hull Minster for dining. In the 1980s and 90s, the 18th-century building was a vegetarian restaurant and craft shop called Studio 10.5 and Mr Telford, who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, has kept some of its original signage.

Number 10.5 is part of a row of Georgian houses that were built in the late 18th century.

Hearth, Hull

The inclusion of Hearth is the first mention of Hull in the prestigious Michelin Guide since 2018, when Indian restaurant Tapasya at Hull Marina was featured – but has since been removed from the publication. There are several entries from the nearby East Riding still in the Guide.

Michelin inspectors wrote of Hearth: “Run by a trio of friends and located among some fine buildings in the old part of town, this buzzy spot operates over two levels. The ground floor houses a bar and bakery, while the upstairs is home to the rustic two-room restaurant. The menu fuses small plates with larger dishes, often coming from the grill – or ‘hearth’ – that takes centre stage in the open kitchen. Start with sourdough from the bakery, then make sure you check the boards for daily specials, as you might get to enjoy delicious seasonal produce like Yorkshire grouse.”