Rosé is perfect for summer lunches.

Now that various restrictions have fallen away, friends and family have visited, usually in small groups, and always jabbed. No-one has wanted to drink red, even with dinner. “I’d love a glass of rosé, if you have one,” is the usual request.

As summer has rolled on, rosé wine has moved centre stage, as a universal welcome wine and to follow through to lunch or dinner.

And while we are talking about rosé, I am often asked whether it is acceptable to add ice to a glass. My natural reaction is no, but on a hot sunny day I have been as guilty as anyone. The clink of ice in the glass can rescue a flabby, warm wine and make it enjoyable again.

Ch. Pennautier, a historic house with lovely wines.

Choosing a rosé wine is a lot easier these days. Provence has become the darling of the wine shelves, but as prices rise, the areas of production have spread out, so Languedoc, and even some anonymous Vin de France wines are getting in on the act. Increased competition means good flavours and keen prices.

While I focused on pink wines just a few weeks ago, it seems that there is a new rosé wine every day, so this is a catch-up selection of pink wines, none of them from Provence...

Specially Selected Baron Amarillo Rioja Rosé 2020, Aldi, £6.99: Medal- winning and seriously good, this Rioja Rosado has bags of raspberry and cherry fruit, and no oak getting in the way of the flavours.

Côtes du Rhône Rosé, 2020, Marks & Spencer, £8: Full of spiced red fruits with a rounded palate and a firm, dry finish, this is a wine to team with a midweek supper.

Ch. de Pennautier Rosé 2020, Cabardès, France, Majestic, £8.99 on a mix-six deal until Monday: A short distance from the fairy-tale city of Carcassonne is the magnificent Ch. de Pennautier, built in 1620 and now owned by the de Lorgeril family who have opened it up to tourists. Bizarrely you can see the “travelling” furniture of King Louis XIII who visited the chateau in 1622 and never bothered to take his furniture away afterwards.

The Lorgeril family have transformed the vineyards and winery at the property and are making exceptional wines. This rosé is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah and has positive red fruit flavours with cranberries and raspberries to the fore. It goes well with a rare steak or a pink lamb chop.

Bagordi Organic Rosé 2020, Rioja, Spain, House of Townend, £9.49: Deeper in colour than most rosé wines, this 100 per cent Garnacha wine is packed full of raspberry and bramble fruit, with a sprinkle of herbs, a mouth-filling texture and dry finish. Perfect for a barbecue, it will cope with spiced kebabs and burgers as well as a plate of charcuterie and salad.

Nature Secrète Rosé Organic 2020, Saint Mont, Plaimont, France, House of Townend, £9.99: Plaimont is a company with a difference. It is made up of a group of several co-ops which have adopted the kind of values that are usually held just by small family producers.

They have strict rules about yields, cultivation and winemaking, and they have a research programme delving into local grapes and organic viticulture. Nature Secrète is a fashionably pale wine made from local grapes Tannat and Pinenc, together with Cabernet Sauvignon, and it has fresh, red cherry fruit, with a clean, zingy twist of lime on the finish.

Jardin de Roses 2020, Jean-Claude Mas, Languedoc, France, Waitrose, down from £13.49 to £9.99 until August 24: From the maestro winemaker of the Languedoc, this is a Syrah Grenache blend that fills the glass with floral scents and then follows through with strawberry, cherry, citrus peel and ripe melon fruit. Totally delicious and a definite bargain while on offer.

Mirabeau Belle Année 2020, Vin de France, Tesco, £10: Established in 2010 in Provence by an English family, Mirabeau has become a classic story of turning a London redundancy into an international success. The aim of Jeany and Stephen Cronk was to make a world-class rosé and, considering the number of medals and accolades they have won, it looks like they have achieved that aim.

This is a new addition to the range, a simple Vin de France, made from Grenache and Syrah grapes, grown at 150m altitude and harvested at night to keep all the fresh, fruity flavours. Deliciously bone dry, with delicate strawberry and pink grapefruit flavours, a hint of orange peel and apricot, it goes well with a summer buffet lunch. Waitrose also has Belle Année in bag-in-box, which holds the equivalent of three bottles, down from £24.99 to £19.99 until August 24.

La Terrasse Sparkling Rosé, France, Jean-Claude Mas, Sainsbury’s, down from £14 to £12 until Tuesday: Sometimes, a rosé wine isn’t enough. It must be rosé with bubbles and La Terrasse fits the bill. From Jean-Claude Mas, this traditionally made fizz provides ripe, summer fruit flavours with a gentle bead of bubbles.

Folc English Rose 2020, www.drinkfolc.com, £16.99: Pronounced “Folk”, and that is the origin of the name. It refers to a gathering of people, which is the main benefit of opening a good bottle of wine. This stylishly crisp, dry, English rosé is made from a whole basketful of grape varieties grown in Kent, with Pinot Noir as the main component. It shines with delicate strawberry fruit, hints of redcurrants and crushed herbs.

With its flavours, a stylish bottle and quality, it is very reasonably priced, so I am surprised that it hasn’t reached a Yorkshire shelf just yet. Until it does, buy it online from the producers, in a three pack for £50.97.

Digby Leander Pink NV, Brut, Booths, down from £31 to £26 until August 24: The delayed Henley Regatta gets under way next week, in a much smaller format. Pimms is always a popular drink along the riverbank, with champagne corks popping when there is a good team win.