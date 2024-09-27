Hern, Leeds: How you can eat at one of Yorkshire's best restaurants at a discounted price
Hern, in Leeds, is offering their set menu at a reduced price until the end of the year.
Every Thursday, from September 26, patrons will be able to try the restaurant’s set menu for £45 - rather than the usual £55.
Hern was one of only eight Yorkshire restaurants to feature in the North East selection of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants.
Hern, a modest restaurant tucked away on Stainbeck Corner, is easy to overlook, nestled among the restaurants surrounding it.
There's nothing even outside to suggest it’s even a restaurant - no menu, no opening times, and even the signage is minimal.
Hern offers a simple set menu that offers various for those who are pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan.
They state: “We build menus by focusing on products which are in season and at their best whilst also trying to minimise waste and respect these products.
“We have a concise wine list of small producers, most of whom are working organically.”
