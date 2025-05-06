Historic former butcher in seaside town could be turned into micro pub
JE Smith, in Dundas Street East, Saltburn, recently closed due to retirement after long being one of the town’s oldest businesses.
The shop was previously marketed for sale along with a two bed maisonette above it.
Plans now submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council. envisage the property housing a micro pub, which would require change of use permission.
An application by Adam Jackson, of Windle Holdings Limited, said the shop was vacant. It said no external alterations were proposed, but gave few other details.
In a comment on the plans recently lodged with the council, a resident living in Zetland Mews said Saltburn was already “overrun with pubs” and it was a “totally unsuitable place” for another such venture.
She said: “[It’s] only a few yards away from other pubs on the same part of the street. “Saltburn is already bursting with pubs, restaurants and music venues selling alcohol.
“We already have noise from these pubs when it’s closing time.”
The comment added: “The flats opposite this butcher’s shop are for older residents and this should be taken into account when this application is [considered].”
Dundas Street East, which is near the town’s railway station, historically has been home to a number of small, independent businesses mixed with food and drink outlets.
It includes the likes of Signals, a café/bar, and The Victoria, a long established pub.
Last year veteran Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson said there had been a move towards more cafés, bars and restaurants in the town in recent years.
He said it was increasingly catering for visitors on days/nights out, although a balance had to be struck with traditional retailers, some of whom were being lost.
