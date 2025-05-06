Historic former butcher in seaside town could be turned into micro pub

Plans to turn a butcher’s shop into a micro pub are to be considered by the local council.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JE Smith, in Dundas Street East, Saltburn, recently closed due to retirement after long being one of the town’s oldest businesses.

The shop was previously marketed for sale along with a two bed maisonette above it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans now submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council. envisage the property housing a micro pub, which would require change of use permission.

The butcher's shop in Saltburn subject to the planning application

An application by Adam Jackson, of Windle Holdings Limited, said the shop was vacant. It said no external alterations were proposed, but gave few other details.

In a comment on the plans recently lodged with the council, a resident living in Zetland Mews said Saltburn was already “overrun with pubs” and it was a “totally unsuitable place” for another such venture.

She said: “[It’s] only a few yards away from other pubs on the same part of the street. “Saltburn is already bursting with pubs, restaurants and music venues selling alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already have noise from these pubs when it’s closing time.”

The comment added: “The flats opposite this butcher’s shop are for older residents and this should be taken into account when this application is [considered].”

Dundas Street East, which is near the town’s railway station, historically has been home to a number of small, independent businesses mixed with food and drink outlets.

It includes the likes of Signals, a café/bar, and The Victoria, a long established pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year veteran Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson said there had been a move towards more cafés, bars and restaurants in the town in recent years.