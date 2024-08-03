The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’d probably recognise the exterior of long-standing Hull vegetarian restaurant Hitchcock’s from your last few visits to the cinema.

It sits in the very epicentre of High Street, which has stood in for Victorian London, Dickensian London, WWII London and London in pretty much every other era required by filmmakers looking to find somewhere cheap to disguise as the capital for their upcoming period drama.

It’s there over the shoulder of Peter Capaldi in David Copperfield, behind Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes and looming over Stephen Graham in Netflix drama Bodies. Nary a month goes by when film and TV stars aren’t pretending it’s a bygone century right outside Hitchcock’s front door.

Hitchcock's in Hull

But while the rest of High Street usually requires a little set dressing to make it appear properly of the period, Hitchcock’s doesn’t need touching. As a building, it hasn’t changed much in centuries. In fact, part of it is known to have existed in the Middle Ages.

Since then, it’s been a grain warehouse, offices, a fond-remembered drinking den called Bierkeller and even – I am reliably, even proudly, informed by owner Bruce Hitchcock – a brothel.

Apparently, he’s had retired police officers regale him with tales of nights spent turfing out Russian sailors demanding refunds following unsatisfactory sessions with Hull ladies of the night.

You’ll be glad to hear that all this happened several decades ago and Bruce has definitely run a damp shammy over every inch of the place since.

Nachos with red bean dip and guacamole

Bruce and his partner Jane Inkle have been installed some 30 years now. They took it on when the previous owner disappeared overnight, owing money and leaving confused staff.

Bruce and Jane seized the reins and here they’ve been ever since, providing veggie and vegan food to the grateful non-carnivores of the East Riding.

How odd, then, that as a whole-lifer in Hull, I’ve never eaten at Hitchcock’s. I wish I had, it’s a glorious, slightly unhinged, wonder of a place. I’ve very much been missing out.

First thing to know about Hitchcock’s is that there are rules. Whoever is first to book any given night gets to choose the cuisine. This can range from French to Jamaican to Chinese to anywhere in between. The food is served buffet style except your starters, which aren’t.

Jamaican curry with griddle cakes red bean rice and red cabbage

And you have to go to the (amazingly cheap) bar to get drinks. So there is waitress service, but there also isn’t, depending on what it is you’re after. Also, you can’t book online, you have to ring, leave a message and someone might call you back. It’s all a bit MI5.

Second thing to know is that the building is a madhouse. It has somewhere between five to eight rooms (depending on what you consider a room); several staircases of varying heights, widths and complexity; at least a dozen large stuffed animals mounted, perched and nailed to the walls; and the toilets are Star Wars and superhero themed.

That description doesn’t anywhere near cover just how mad the place looks, but I’d go way over my word count if I listed everything.

Finally, there is the clientele. If the night we visited is typical, the place is permanently occupied by the ‘eclectic’ of Hull. Because you all go up to the buffet by table rotation, you spend more time than usual watching your passing fellow diners.

Witness the white-haired old fella carrying a piled-high plate of spaghetti (curls of pasta drooping halfway to his knees) who visits the buffet at least four times and returns with the exact same thing each time. There is a skinny bloke, dining alone, who likes to sit and stare - his eyes darting from side-to-side - but not eat. His food disappears but none of it ever seems to go inside him.

We conject that he’s scraping it into Tupperware on his lap. Then there is the lass in a fluorescent Lycra catsuit and large, wide leather buckled belt. She doesn’t leave the table much, probably because of the aforementioned staring bloke.

Please understand that everyone was lovely and seemed to be having a great time. But this isn’t your usual restaurant-occupying crew. Probably because Hitchcock’s isn’t your usual restaurant.

But what about the food? I am aware that I’m two-thirds of the way through a food review and I haven’t properly offered an opinion. Well, it’s fine. Bruce cooks it all himself in a tiny kitchen and it appears as if by magic in a corner of one room.

Everything is fresh and well-made and well-kept but there’s nothing that’s going to blow you out of your seat. You pay £25 per head (a tenner for kids) and for that you get a damn good feed of whatever volume you can safely manage.

I know of someone who lives on water biscuits for three days before visiting Hitchcock’s and then gorges and has to be rolled away from the table.

Make sure, by the way, that you leave room for pudding. There are usually half a dozen on offer, plus several flavours of ice cream and also fruit and other nice things.

The desserts are worth the price of entry alone and if you’ve not allowed enough space in your gut to sample a mountainous dishful, you’ll leave damning your own gustatory inadequacy.

If any of the above makes you want to visit Hitchcock’s, be sharp. It gets booked up very quickly. There are only ever a few seats available and, should you wish to book first to choose the cuisine, you’ll be looking at a probable three-month lead time.

A film star Hitchcock’s may be, but it keeps its feet on the ground and its offering friendly and keen. I’ve been a muppet for not eating there until now but I’ll be back as soon as I can fight my way through the scenery and Hollywood stars inevitably parked outside when I return.

Welcome 5/5

Food 3/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5