Hot off the grill: Aldi launches smashing new burger and it’s 72% less than Five Guys

Aldi is launching a brand-new smash burger to rival American chain Five Guys – offering the same mouth-watering taste with a beefy saving of over £8.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st May 2024, 16:02 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The all new The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g), exclusive to Aldi, is serving up shoppers a fake-away fix that hits the spot, minus the price tag. Launching in stores nationwide from 1st May.  

 Bursting with juicy flavour, the new meaty must-have consists of four extra thin beef patties per pack — double the number of patties compared to Five Guys’ two patty burger — all infused with bone marrow for a rich buttery flavour.

 Burger lovers can savour the flavour for less and pick up all they need to build a banging burger at Aldi, with ingredients listed below:

Hot off the grill: Aldi launches smashing new burger.Hot off the grill: Aldi launches smashing new burger.
 Aldi Smash Cheeseburger:

 The Grill Guys Smashburger (£2.99, 340g) 

Village Bakery Sliced White Burger Buns 6 Pack (£1.29, 300g) - 22p per serving 

Emporium Original Cheese Slices 8 Pack  (£0.99, 200g) -12p per serving  (based on 30g serving for one burger) 

Aldi total: £3.33

 Five Guys Smash Cheeseburger: 

Ingredients include 2 x beef patties topped with American style cheese in white burger bun.

 Total: £11.751

  The Aldi exclusive The Grill Guys Smashburger is available in stores nationwide and online via Click and Collect from 1st May.  

