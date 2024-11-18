How I designed the packaging for the Yorkshire Sculpture Park Christmas gifts

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Christmas round the corner, Yorkshire Sculpture Park will be delighting customers with its signature food and drink range. But it won't just be the salted caramel chocolate, fig jam, gin and chocolate chip cookies that will enchant visitors but the charming illustrations adorning the packaging – courtesy of a local illustrator whose designs take inspiration from the park itself.

Yorkshire artist Janine Burrows, who works out of a studio at The West Yorkshire Print Workshop in Mirfield, was chosen as the illustrator for the range in what she describes as a 'pinch me' moment.

Her work for the project features the park’s landscapes, wildlife and architecture, with bees, birds, sheep and cattle illustrating the range, along with trees, blooms and all manner of whimsical and wonderful nature.

Illustrator Janine Burrows pictured in her workshop at West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Mirfield with her designs for the Yorkshire Sculpture Park Christmas food gifts Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Championing some of the finest produce and artisan makers across the region, Yorkshire Sculpture Park has brought together a bespoke selection of food and drink products this festive season.

Describing how Yorkshire itself as well as the park, which is just 20 minutes from Janine's home, inspired her designs she describes it in a typical Yorkshire way as God's County.

"There's something about being on the doorstep of rolling hills and open air. Just being able to drink and breathe that in. It's just the best kind of inspiration you can ask for literally on your doorstep. It's kind of there and we can just embrace it.

"As much as we moan about the weather and unpredictability of it, there's just something about the challenges of that as well. There's just something about being outdoors and being able to represent that within these illustrations."

Illustrator Janine Burrows pictured in her workshop at West Yorkshie Print Workshop, Mirfield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Describing the park, she says: "You've got arts and nature going hand in hand. It means everything to me so you can be outdoors in this amazing environment, listening to the birds and watching nature do its thing and seeing trees and plants bloom and surrounded by birds.

"I've got a particular thing about birds at the moment as well, but right next door to you, you've got the most amazing art collection as well.

"The elements are just something that I want to embrace and I am very fortunate that it is literally just down the road.

"There is something about nature and being able to represent it in my handwriting style, it is something that I just enjoy doing and playing with on a regular basis and then developing.

Illustrator Janine Burrows pictured in her workshop at West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Mirfield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"I think it's about telling stories and about the characters – all these creatures and plant life. They all have characters within them as well. So I guess it's kind of bringing that. That is my interpretation."

Janine says she always wanted to do something creative, even as a small child. "Everything I loved to do was based around drawing and painting from a very young age, so I always knew I wanted to do something kind of creative."

After leaving school at 16, Janine went to Batley School of Art and did surface pattern and printed textiles. She designed children’s wear and home furnishings before landing a job at Hallmark.

Illustrator Janine Burrows designs for the YSP food gifts this Christmas Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"I went from being a freelance designer with a studio manager to then being an arts development manager."

Working on a Marks and Spencer account Janine found she was in a senior position but was no longer using as much of her creativity.

"My role was becoming less creative for me, but about making other people creative. So I thought: 'Oh, this isn't for me. I've kind of lost touch with everything that I wanted to do.

"So about 10 years ago, when my youngest was five and old enough to go to school, I handed in my notice, and I went freelance.

I went from a very well paid job to total insecurity and who knows what is down the line."

However, despite her concerns Janine says she has no regrets. "It was the best move I ever made."

She started working for lots of different people on lots of different projects from John Lewis to Mamas and Papas.

"It was nicely varied again, which is what I really, really enjoyed and very much about establishing myself as an illustrator and designer.”

Janine says Covid then threw a spanner in the works. She had always painted as a sideline and describes painting as being “a little bit more raw and a little bit more adventurous, and you could get unexpected things happening”.

She says the medium of painting helps her to explore her fascination and inspiration of the landscape.

Two years ago she had an exhibition at the Sculpture Park called Yorkshire Conversation and says she established a really strong relationship with the place.

“To be asked to create a collection of work was something else. They wanted something for the food and those kinds of products that were in my kind of handwriting and would embrace everything about the sculpture park, but more about the environment.

"So looking at nature, the buildings – it's kind of a move away from being about the sculpture but more about the environment and embracing the heritage part of it as well.

"That's when I started working on all the illustrations – looking at the trees and the birds and just that lovely environment to walk in so everybody can take a little piece of that away with them.

"It's so rewarding seeing people's reactions and that connection with the work. Everything from the paintings to the design gets such lovely feedback. Seeing your products on the shelves is always very rewarding. Hearing people say lovely things about it is very satisfying.