How you can bag yourself a bargain from Yorkshire's wine retailers this week

Wines of the Week

No. 1 La Val Albariño 2024, Rías Baixas, Spain, 12.5%, Waitrose down from £14 to £10.50 until 29 July: Made by one of the best producers in the region, this has peach and nectarine flavours backed by crisp acidity and a tang of sea salt on the finish.

Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla, Spain, 15% Booths, down from £14.40 to £12.50 until 29 July: Sherry in summer. Try it, well chilled, as the sun goes down, with salted almonds and slices of jamón. It is the perfect aperitif – crisp, tangy and tastebud-tingling.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé 2024 Magnum, Famille Perrin, France, Sainsbury’s down from £17 to £14.50 with a Nectar card until 20 July: A magnum is the perfect choice for summer gatherings, and this one is full of light strawberry fruit and a clear pink grapefruit finish.

Louis Couturier Crémant de Bordeaux Brut, France, 12.5%, Tesco down from £10 to £9 with a Clubcard until 14 July: Summer is always better with bubbles in your glass, and these are great value bubbles. Soft, rounded citrus and toasty brioche flavours.​

Otley Tastings

David Lawson from Chez Vin in Otley will host the regular Otley Wine Club on Thursday, 24 and 31 July at the Curious Hop Biere Café starting at 7.30pm.

Eight wines will be poured, alongside cheese and nibbles and at just £17.50, for the tasting and a talk about the wines, this is a bargain.

There are 12 places at each tasting, topic still to be decided, so ring David on 01943 466143 for details.

Bon Coeur Shortlisted for Awards

Congratulations to Bon Coeur Fine Wines, who have been shortlisted for four awards from The International Wine Challenge. The awards are Buying Team of the Year, Trade Educator of the Year, Single Site Retailer and Regional Retailer for Northern England.

Bon Coeur are used to winning awards, having collected several gongs in recent years. The results will be announced in September.

Short of Space

The cosy railway arch that Hoults in Huddersfield calls home has limited room for stock, and so when Rob Hoult decides to restock his range of wines, he enthusiastically buys far too much to fit in the arch.

This is good news for all his customers because then he launches into a series of offers that make it well worth popping in to find out what he is discounting.

At the time of writing, he has the fabulous Prazo de Roriz Douro Tinto down from £19 a bottle to six bottles for £60.

Prazo de Roriz is the baby brother version of top-notch Chryseia, full of dark cherry fruit with spice and silky structure. By the time you get to the shop, Rob may have sold out of this offer, and there will be another deal on the table.