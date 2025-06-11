How you can get a behind the scenes look at a picturesque Yorkshire vineyard this month

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

The Doctors Sauvignon Blanc 2024 Marlborough, New Zealand, 9.5%, Waitrose down from £10 to £8 until 1 July: Zippy tropical fruit, with grapefruit and gooseberry flavours. At 9.5% alcohol, it is very close in taste to a full-strength Sauvignon.

Taste the Difference Albariño 2023, Rías Baixas, Spain, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £12 to £10.75 with Nectar card until 1 July: The essential summer wine, with floral aromas, ripe peach and nectarine fruits and a crisp, citrus finish.

Take a trip to Yorkshire Heart vineyard

Extra Special Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024, France, 12.5%, Asda £8.94: Not on offer but still terrific value. A blend of all the traditional Provence grapes including a splash of Tibouren that adds herbs and depth to the palate.

La Masseria del Borgo Primitivo di Manduria 2023, Puglia, Italy, 14.5%, Tesco down from £13.50 to £11 with a clubcard until 16 June: A stylish, deep-flavoured wine from the south of Italy. Plum and black cherry fruit with hints of chocolate and herbs, this is perfect with anything that comes off the barbecue.

Congratulations

Of course, everyone who entered the competition to win a copy of The Cynic’s Guide to Wine, by Sunny Hodge, knew that methoxypyrazines are responsible for the grassy aromas in your Sauvignon Blanc.

First out of my electronic ice-bucket was Hilary Shaw from Leeds. Congratulations, your book is in the post.

Open Day at Yorkshire Heart

As part of their celebration of English Wine Week, Yorkshire Heart Vineyard at Nun Monkton, will host a free Open Day on Sunday June 29 between 11am and 4pm.

There will be guided tours of the vineyard, with opportunities to taste a selection of still and sparkling wines.

There will be food available at the on-site Winehouse café and wine on sale by the glass and bottle. Music will be provided by local pianist Kark Mullen.

Yorkshire Heart now has 18 acres of vines planted to 20 different grape varieties. Latest into the ground are Sauvignac and Merlot. It will be great to see how they fare in our Yorkshire climate.

Book your ticket to the Open Day by logging on to the Yorkshire Heart website, www.yorkshireheart.com and click through to English Wine Week.

English Wine tasting

There will be a range of English Wines at the English Wine Tasting to be held at Latitude Wines in Leeds on June 18 starting at 6pm.

Lyme Bay Winery, who scooped several awards in the recent International Wine Challenge will be there pouring their wines and mead. Despite being based in Devon, they source grapes from several different areas, so this will be a fascinating tasting.

Log on to the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk and click through to events. Tickets cost £50.

Martinez Wine Garden

Martinez Wines in Ilkley, in conjunction with Bradford Council has the use of Grove Park every Saturday throughout June, July and August.

So long as it isn’t raining, they run a bar serving wines, by the glass or bottle, and there is a free tasting table hosted by a different winery each week.

Food vendors are on site too, and the garden is open from 1pm to 10pm and has seating for over 100 people.